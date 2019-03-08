Search

Read all about it, lolcal headlines deliver a laugh

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 March 2019

Sinead Birmingham who has organised the Lolcal News Exhibition

Archant

From the news strippers were needed in Watton, to the headline which told the world about the parrot that “meows like a cat”, headlines from the Eastern Daily Press and its sister titles can reveal the more quirky aspects of Norfolk life.

"Norwich tool show is coming back to Carrow Road" by Ollie Hoff

Now, those headlines and more have been interpreted by artists and illustrators who have used the humorous headlines as the inspiration for a series of artworks which are to be exhibited in Norwich.

Taking place at OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) in April, the idea for the Lolcal News exhibition came when Norwich designer Sinead Birmingham, moved back to Norfolk from London and immediately found joy in EDP headlines.

Collecting some of her favourite headlines, Ms Birmingham then approached fellow creatives with the view to putting together an exhibition celebrating the humorous headlines.

Ms Birmingham, said: “The exhibition is a vehicle for building an even stronger design community within the city.

Norfolk to stay mostly dry this weekend by DeltanovaNorfolk to stay mostly dry this weekend by Deltanova

“With Norwich University of the Arts’ course leaders involved, along with alumni, Sam Harrons from the Shhhh collective and London based Norfolk native designers, the standard of the work will be as high as the headline humour,” she said.

Ollie Hoff, 27, a freelance illustrator who has interpreted the headline ‘Norwich tool show is coming back to Carrow Road’ for the exhibition said: “When I heard about the idea behind [Lolcal News], I really wanted to be involved, it’s something a bit wacky and different.

“There’s a great collection of illustrators and artists who are involved so the exhibition should have a really great collection of fun interpretations.

“I think it’s universally agreed that some local headlines are quite funny and I think Sinead has done really good job of choosing headlines [for the exhibition],” he said.

The Lolcal News exhibition will take place at OPEN, in Bank Plain on Friday, April 5 from 10.00am – 10.00pm and on April 6 from 10.00am – 4.00pm.

Tickets are £5pp plus a booking fee and available from the OPEN website or from the Box Office.

In order to remain as local as possible all profits from ticket sales and artist’s prints will be donated to the OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN).

