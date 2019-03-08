Search

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:24 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 17 April 2019

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Archant

A Norwich pub is toasting to success after being named the best in the entire county.

The Lamb Inn on Lamb Yard in Norwich is one of 94 county winners across the UK in the National Pub and Bar Awards.

The annual awards are run by Pub & Bar Magazine and they will next be whittled down to 15 regional venues based on a scoring system with categories including decoration, service, food and drink offering and cleanliness.

Awards to the best regional pubs across the UK and the overall National Pub and Bar of the Year 2019 will be presented by journalist and food critic Jay Rayner at the Grand Final at Bafta in London on May 22.

The Lamb Inn is the second oldest pub in Norwich, following the Adam and Eve in Bishopgate, and the historic building dates back to the 12th century.

In autumn 2017, the pub underwent a £350,000 refurbishment which included a new courtyard area outside with heaters and parasols, a new first floor bar and renovated ground floor.

The pub works closely with local brewers Woodfordes Brewery, Adnams, Lacons and Redwell and regularly rotates its craft and cask ranges.

Live music is a big focus for the venue, particularly during the summer, and Ed Sheeran even performed at the pub when he started out.

The Lamb Inn also has its own social media star in the form of Henry the pub cat who is popular with customers.

Oliver McErlain, General Manger of The Lamb Inn, said: “We are thrilled that we've made the cut!

“The whole team has worked extremely hard to achieve the success we've had so far.

“Without them, their amazing personalities, fantastic work ethic - and just being out and out nice people, this business wouldn't be what it is today.

“I'm very proud of my staff for delivering the Lamb Inn's potential.

“We're keeping everything crossed that we make it through to the next stage, which would see us winning the title of Best Pub & Bar in the East of England.”

