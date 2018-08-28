Search

Advanced search

Johnny Marr review: a guilt-free celebration of his incredible legacy.

PUBLISHED: 15:28 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 05 November 2018

Johnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Johnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Steve Hunt

Johnny Marr looked to be in his element, on the opening night of his UK tour, at the Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich.

Johnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve HuntJohnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

It’s more than 30 years since The Smiths split. With Johnny Marr’s erstwhile bandmate Morrissey’s political views more likely to do the headline grabbing than his music nowadays, this show at the Nick Rayns LCR UEA, the opening night of his UK tour, was a guilt-free celebration of that incredible legacy. And Marr looked to be in his element.

As well as releasing three solo albums, Marr has a series of collaborations under his belt including with The Cribs and Modest Mouse. It was a real treat to hear two tracks from Electronic, his project with New Order frontman Bernard Sumner: Getting Away With It and Get The Message.

Declaring the show a politics free zone, apart from dedicating Bug to a certain controversial world leader, tracks from his latest album, Call The Comet, made up much of the show, the recent single Hi Hello a showcase for that signature jangling Marr fretwork.

Johnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve HuntJohnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

But the highlights were, of course, plundered from The Smiths’s back catalogue, and it was here that the guitar really took centre stage. Second song in and it was straight into a punky romp through Bigmouth Strikes Again. The set ended with the swooning How Soon Is Now?, before an encore which, fittingly, concluded with the bittersweet euphoria of There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

Johnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve HuntJohnny Marr headlining The Nick Rayns LCR in Norwich. Photo: Steve Hunt

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast