Netflix musical produced by John Legend to be filmed in Norwich

John Legend attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. PA Wire/PA Images

A new Netflix musical produced by singer John Legend is set to film in the city and is looking for paid extras.

Actor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/Wikimedia Actor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/Wikimedia

Fresh from the release of Fighting with my Family, Norwich is set to become a filming location once more for Jingle Jangle.

The musical will star Forest Whitaker who has appeared in Black Panther, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and The Last King of Scotland where he won an Oscar and BAFTA for best actor.

The film, directed by David E Talbert, will be filmed in Elm Hill during June 2019 and follows a toy maker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

Business owners in Elm Hill attended a meeting with Netflix at the Britons Arms a few weeks ago to discuss the film.

Filming of the Mathew Vaughn movie 'Stardust' on Elm Hill, Norwich.

The Games Room will feature as a newsagents and the owner expects his shop to be closed for “around five days” whilst filming takes place.

Duncan McKeown, owner of The Games Room, said: “In the meeting they laid out their plans and said it would be set in winter so there will be artificial snow over the street which will be strange because it will be warm in June.

“My place will be a newsagent and there will be a Victorian setting so costumes will be appropriate to that.

“I think the art gallery across the street will also be a carriage appliances shop but I don’t know about anywhere else so far.”

This isn’t the first time Elm Hill has been chosen as a filming location as 2007 film Stadust, starring Michelle Pfeiffer, was shot at the Britons Arms and The Games Room was also used in the Ratcatcher Monty Python episode.

Key Casting are on the lookout for paid extras aged 16 and over for the film and an open casting is being held on Saturday April 13 from 11am to 7pm at Blackfriars Hall in Norwich.

Tara Keenan, who runs Key Casting, said: “If you have never done filming before it is great fun and if you have any remote interest in film it is a great insight into the industry.”

Make sure to bring along ID when you register your interest and avoid wearing white clothing.

If you can, visit uk.wegotpop.com/apply to create a profile prior to casting.