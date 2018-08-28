Jimmy Carr is twice as funny – comedian adds extra show as he brings new tour to Lowestoft

Jimmy Carr has added a second show to his performances at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft as part of his new Terribly Funny UK tour in 2019/20. Picture: Jimmy Carr's management via Marina Theatre, Lowestoft Archant

Top comedian Jimmy Carr will perform his brand new show Terribly Funny twice in one night – after adding a second performance to his Lowestoft tour date.

The funnyman will bring his Terribly Funny show to Lowestoft’s Marina Theatre on Saturday, May 25 and he will now hit the stage at 7pm and 10pm, after adding a second later performance to his time in Lowestoft.

A Marina Theatre spokesman said: “Tickets for both shows are on sale but selling fast!”

In the week ahead, Roy Wood’s Rock and Roll Band will hit the Marina Theatre on Friday, November 9 at 7.30pm. This show promises to be a rock packed evening with all the classic hits – including California Man, Flowers in the Rain, I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day and many more.

One of the world’s oldest surviving ballets, La Sylphide, will be shown on the Marina big screen on Sunday, November 11 at 3pm.

From Bolshoi Ballet, this masterpiece tells the romantic story of a young Scotsman who is awoken by a kiss from an ethereal creature, a sylph. Entranced by her beauty he risks everything to pursue an unattainable love.

On Tuesday, November 13, at 7pm, a broadcast of Funny Girl will be screened. Sheridan Smith sparkles in this critically acclaimed show that had a record breaking sell out run in London’s West End. Funny Girl is semi-biographical, based on the life and career of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice.

Next Wednesday, November 14, at 7pm, two Lowestoft primary schools will be taking to the Marina stage as part of the Shakespeare Schools Festival.

See Shakespeare’s timeless stories brought to life and support young people from your community.

Elm Tree Primary will perform Macbeth and Poplars Primary will be bringing Romeo and Juliet to life.

And completing a busy week, on Thursday, November 15, the Lionel Richie Songbook will be performed at the Marina.

Endorsed by Lionel Richie himself, Malcolm Pitt wows in this brand new production. Expect all your favourite hits such as Easy, Say You Say Me, Stuck on You, Dancing on the Ceiling, Three Times a Lady, Hello and All Night Long.

Call the Marina Theatre box office on 01502 533200 or book tickets online via www.marinatheatre.co.uk