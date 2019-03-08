Jack Savoretti review: sophisticated vocals that he delivered with the upmost control

Jack Savoretti headlining Cambridge Corn Exchange on November 7, 2019. Picture: Danielle Booden Media Danielle Booden Media

Jack Savoretti, with support from Violetta Zironi, came to Cambridge last night on his sold-out Singing to Strangers tour.

It seems that only within the last few years that singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti has really made his mark on the masses. Having been a fan of his since the release of his album Written In Scars in 2014, it is lovely to see someone so talented getting their much deserved break.

Having started his career back in 2005, it can definitely be said that Savoretti has worked hard to be where he is today. The last year has seen him performing in front of large sell-out crowds, being invited on to The Graham Norton Show to promote his latest album Singing to Strangers, which is his first number one album, and writing music with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Bob Dylan.

Going from seeing him headline The Waterfront in Norwich back in 2015, to The LCR UEA in 2016 and then to last night's show at The Cambridge Corn Exchange was mindblowing. Savoretti seems to just get better and better with time and the level of talent and showmanship he brought to the performance was absolutely first class.

With an impressive back-catalogue of music to choose from, alongside showcasing his latest release, the crowd was treated to songs from across his other five studio albums.

He was backed by a hugely talented band, which was made up of a drummer, guitarist, bassist, violinst and keyboardist, who created an often cinematic sound which was a perfect match for the beautiful Victorian architecture of the Corn Exchange.

They are all experts of their crafts, creating a strong, full, powerful soundscape that encapsulated the audience making it impossible to not be blown away by each and every one of their talents.

Jack Savoretti comes across like an absolute gentlemen both in the way he presents himself and in how he carries himself on stage. His vocals are equally as sophisticated boasting a fantastic range which he delivers with the upmost control.

Not only this but it is delivered with such passion and emotion, which on the more heartfelt songs, really makes you feel the way that he felt when writing that particular song.

Catapult was a prime example of this for me and is one of my favourite songs to hear performed live. This piano driven piece is so incredibly beautiful and from start to finish makes you feel all kinds of emotions. It takes a special kind of performer to really draw you into a song and make you feel like you have lived it - and Jack Savoretti does exactly that.

It would be easy for him to just churn out these heart-wrenching songs as it's something he's so good at. A lot of artists can find themselves getting stuck in a cycle of producing the same material over and over because it did well once. This wasn't at all the case with Savoretti whose song's ranged from Frank Sinatra and James Bond-esque big band sounds to funk and old school Western inspired vibes.

There isn't enough I can say to praise last night's performance and to describe just how much of an incredible artist and singer he is. If I could have seen the same show again straight afterwards then I would have as it was just that spectacular.

If you're ever in the position where you can attend one of his shows then I couldn't recommend enough that you take that opportunity.

