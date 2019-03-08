Norfolk Britain's Got Talent star wins international award

West End and Britain’s Got Talent star Jack Goodacre has been given an international award for new artists.

Jack, 13, from Eccles near Attleborough, rose to fame in 2017 when he was cast as Zack Mooneyham in the School of Rock the Musical and reached the semi-finals of The Voice Kids.

Following on from this, Jack and his father Tim reached the Britain's Got Talent final in 2018 when their performance of their original song “The Lucky Ones” earned them Simon Cowell's golden buzzer spot.

Now, a year on from this success, Jack has been awarded the 2019 FHR Radio International Rising Star Award by WFHR Radio station in Florida.

Jack said: “It was an awesome surprise as I didn't know I'd been nominated.

“The FHR Awards were created by a radio station in Florida who support new artists.

“They played my first single “Brightside” and now they play “The Lucky Ones” on the show.

“To be named 2019 International Rising Star was really cool and I'm very grateful!”

Jack and Tim are heading on tour this year, including a date at the UEA LCR in Norwich and they have also been booked for shows across the world.

Speaking about how he thinks the award will affect his future career in music, Jack added: “We have been asked to go across to the US after the tour to perform and are being flown to really far away places like New Zealand later on in the year!

“It's amazing to think that people all over the world can hear your music.

“But the one I'm most looking forward to is at UEA.

“The full band rocks so don't expect too many slow songs and you'll get to hear some of our debut album!”

You can buy tickets for Jack and Tim at the LCR on June 8 at ueaticketbookings.co.uk