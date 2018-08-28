Search

WATCH: ITV Anglia presenter bangs head against wall due to Piers Morgan rants

PUBLISHED: 11:56 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 04 December 2018

ITV Anglia presenter Sascha Williams bangs head against wall waiting for Piers Morgan. Picture ITV Anglia.

Archant

ITV Anglia was one of the local news teams which got revenge on Piers Morgan for keeping them waiting during Good Morning Britain.

The 53-year-old presenter is known for going off on rants about certain subjects during the breakfast show and it seems some regional ITV teams were getting slightly annoyed at having to wait for him to finish.

And on Tuesday, when Charlotte Hawkins said “now let’s get the news, travel and weather where your are”, Piers interrupted her to say that local news “is always moaning” that his rants keep them waiting.

He said: “They are always moaning the local news aren’t they? They always moan that my rants keep them waiting.

“We should have little cameras on all of them as they wait minute after minute to do the news, furious with me as I rant about vegans.”

And in response to his request ITV Anglia presenter Sascha Williams tweeted a video of herself banging her head against the wall at the studio in Norwich as she waited for Piers to finish.

The tweet said: “Don’t be daft. Of course we regional folk don’t mind waiting while @piersmorgan goes on a rant.”

Later in the programme Piers laughed at the video and jokingly said: “Good morning Anglia.”

Other regional journalists tweeted Sascha with their experiences of waiting for the opinionated presenter.

Sally Biddulph from ITV London said: “Sooooo feeling your pain.....head banging, eye rolling, exasperation .....full remit of emotions waiting for @piersmorgan to throw to us in the regions.”

And Rachel Sweeney from ITV Border said: “I feel ya! Haha.”

