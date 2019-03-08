Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

'Full of energy, positivity and lots of smiles': Review: Ibibio Sound Machine

PUBLISHED: 08:47 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 08 October 2019

Ibibio Sound Machine. Picture: Dan Wilton

Ibibio Sound Machine. Picture: Dan Wilton

Archant

If you ever want proof of just how infectious music can be, stick 200 people in a room on an otherwise dull Monday night and get Ibibio Sound Machine to play to them.

Within a few moments even the hardest to please amongst them will be dancing and swaying along to their upbeat funky sounds.

For that's exactly what happened at Norwich Arts Centre on Monday night as the eight-piece put on a thrilling 80-minute set.

The London-based band are half way through a UK tour on the back of their third album Doko Mien.

Having seen them play to around 5,000 people at Latitude Festival, I was desperate to see them up close and personal in the grand surroundings of the newly-revamped venue.

And, as expected, the arts centre proved to be the perfect stage, its intimate surroundings giving lead singer Eno Williams a great opportunity to connect with the crowd.

You may also want to watch:

If you haven't experienced Ibibio live or on record, then please do search then out.

Their African-influenced blend of upbeat disco and funk is a joy to listen to and guaranteed to put a smile on your face and beat in your step.

And in Williams they have one of the most engaging lead singers around, so full of energy, positivity and lots and lots of smiles. I love it when a band looks like they're enjoying themselves.

Meanwhile the rest of the band, once they've got their heads around the logistics of getting eight-people on the stage, look like they're having just as much fun as the crowd.

With a three-part brass section, amazing percussionist and drummer, bass and guitar player, they are really able to stretch their songs live and many get a two or three minute extension from how they sound on record.

And it works superbly, allowing people to get completely and utterly lost in their music, in particular a crowd of people at the front who don't stop moving for the full set.

Highlights include their best known single Give Me a Reason, an epic Tell Me and a very funky Wanna Come Down.

For the entire set there's no let up and they do not play a poor song in what proves to be a show I feel incredibly lucky to have witnessed.

Most Read

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

‘Then it suddenly dawned on people that William was a Villa fan, and what’s he doing in the home end?’

Fan Kevin James, in forefront, with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and children. Pictures: Kevin James

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

‘Stop or you will kill him’ - what sister told men in Norwich knife attack

Connor Farley, Brandon Green and Leon Jones. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH ‘Stay off the roads’ - Police warn drivers as torrential rain brings flooding to region

Flooding on Velda Close in Lowestoft during the torrential rain. Picture: Michael Howes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Full of energy, positivity and lots of smiles’: Review: Ibibio Sound Machine

Ibibio Sound Machine. Picture: Dan Wilton

WATCH: Blaze at car service centre in Norwich

The fire at STR Service Centre on Garden Street, Norwich. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Why Network Rail wants to demolish three ‘eyesore’ buildings near Carrow Road

A building on Network Rail's Riverside depot in Norwich, which is due to be demolished. Picture: David Hannant

Primary school closed so it can be deep cleaned after flooding

Thurton Primary School is closed today while the builging is deep cleaned. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists