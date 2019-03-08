Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Gallery

Stunning drone pictures show stately home as you've never seen it before

PUBLISHED: 10:25 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 15 October 2019

A 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

A 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

Archant

A gigantic drawing of a house was laid out in the grounds of one of Norfolk's grandest homes in a 'barn-raising' art project.

Artist Richard Woods and Lord Cholmondeley in front of Estate at Houghton Hall. Picture: Peter HugginsArtist Richard Woods and Lord Cholmondeley in front of Estate at Houghton Hall. Picture: Peter Huggins

Forty-one students from the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) helped to install the 70,000 sq feet drawing called 'Estate' at Houghton Hall over a couple of hours.

Estate was designed by artist Richard Woods and consists of black cotton fabric secured with lightweight tent pegs.

Mr Woods, who is based in London, said it was a 'performative work' which blurred the borders between art, design and architecture.

He said the artwork contrasted starkly with Houghton Hall itself, a country house built in the Palladian architectural style in the 1720s for Great Britain's first prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole.

A 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the ArtsA 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

Mr Woods said: "Estate is a conversation between two architectural styles.

"The simplistic cartoon graphic of Estate with the Palladian grandeur of Walpole's original.

"One that has taken a couple of hours to complete and one that has taken many generations."

Estate was taken down late on Sunday after being on display for just one day.

A 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the ArtsA 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

The work, which was the size of a football pitch, was inspired by a trip to the Uffington Horse in Oxfordshire and is designed to be seen from above.

Professor Neil Powell, NUA's pro vice-chancellor, said: "Assisting Richard Woods with the installation at Houghton is a unique opportunity for undergraduate and postgraduate students from a wide range of NUA's arts and media course to understand the creative direction and mechanics of installing a major artwork at such a historic location.

"The students will also be documenting the installation through photography and film. We're grateful to both Lord Cholmondeley and the artist for the opportunity."

Lord David Cholmondeley, of Houghton Hall, said; "I met Richard at an art event in Cheshire and he asked me if he could install it here. We had a timing issue because of the Henry Moore show which has only just been de-installed but it is wonderful to have a work like this here."

A 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the ArtsA 70,000 square feet temporary artwork named 'Estate' by artist Richard Woods was installed in the grounds of Houghton Hall in Norfolk. Picture: Norwich University of the Arts

Having installed the drawing at The Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Mr Woods wanted to place the work next to a large and grand example of period architecture.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Man denies setting his rottweiler on police officer

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant

Connor Southwell: City chief has set a new challenge for the Carrow Road faithful

Norwich City supporters have been urged to bring the noise. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists