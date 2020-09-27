Norfolk Showground to host Halloween drive-in cinema event
PUBLISHED: 11:04 27 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 27 September 2020
Pop Up pictures has been in partnership with Norfolk Showground to bring socially distanced movie fun with their drive-in movie events.
Following on from the success of their Summertime Social event, Pop-up pictures is returning to the showground from October 29 to November 1.
Danny Banthorpe, 47, founder of Pop Up Pictures said: “We found this was the safest option and the Summertime Social event went very well.
“On Thursday and Friday there will be teatime screenings for the families but then later on in the evening, there are films which are not for the faint-hearted.
“For Saturday and Sunday, there will be films for the kids during the day and then the horror films will be screened in the evening.
There will be three street food trailers and a snack shack which will all have a one-way system to ensure the event stays compliant with Covid regulations.
Mr Banthorpe said “We invested in an LED screen so that now we can show in the daytime as opposed to waiting for the sun to go down.”
“We are hoping to hire another screen so that people aren’t waiting for spaces, they can drive in and get comfortable.
“The price will be £20 per car for the family-friendly films and up to £23.50 for the films shown in the evening.”
Tickets will be available soon on the Facebook event.
Mr Banthorpe exclusively revealed that the films being screened are:
Thursday October 29
Nightmare Before Christmas
Get Out
Us
Blair Witch Project
Friday October 30
Beetlejuice
28 Days Later
Scream
Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Saturday October 31
Hotel Translvania
Casper
Hocus Pocus
Ghostbusters
The Exorcist
Halloween (2018)
Sunday November 1
Addams Family
Edward Scissorhands
Gremlins
The Invisible Man (2020)
Purge
Nightmare On Elm Street
