Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How a gift from his twin inspired Gorleston man to travel the world

PUBLISHED: 11:32 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 17 January 2019

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, taking a break while driving through Iran in 1970, on the way to Australia.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, taking a break while driving through Iran in 1970, on the way to Australia.

Archant

A Norfolk man who lay ill in bed for a year when he was a teenager was inspired by a gift from his twin brother to travel the world.

Horse riding in Korumburra Victoria Australia in1968. Malcolm Metcalf, 85, from Gorleston, has written a book about his epic travels around the world.Horse riding in Korumburra Victoria Australia in1968. Malcolm Metcalf, 85, from Gorleston, has written a book about his epic travels around the world.

Malcolm Metcalf, now 83-years-old, has been nicknamed the “Michael Palin of Gorleston”.

When he was 19, a serious illness kept him confined to bed for more than a year, but his twin brother, Trevor, bought him a book on travel.

Unable to leave the bed, Mr Metcalf read the book everyday and made up his mind that when he recovered he would go and see the world.

And now, sixty-six years later, after having realised his dreams, Mr Metcalf has written a book on those travels, during which he has visited more than fifty countries.

Tickets from Gorleston man Malcolm Metcalf's train journeys in the USA, of which he has recently written a book, 'My Adventurous Life'.Tickets from Gorleston man Malcolm Metcalf's train journeys in the USA, of which he has recently written a book, 'My Adventurous Life'.

‘My Adventurous Life’, a self-published hybrid of memoir and travelogue, describes in vivid detail and a straightforward conversational style the author’s explorations of the world.

He based the account on the journals he wrote at the time.

The book, divided into three parts, narrates Mr Metcalf’s epic overland journey from England to Australia, his 10,000 mile north American train journey through 29 US states, and his more recent journeys around England on his bus pass, when he passed through 33 English counties on 125 buses in 29 days at the age of 82.

Most striking about Mr Metcalf’s travels, especially when compared to the world of Skyscanner, TripAdvisor and Google Maps, is their spontaneous nature.

Malcolm Metcalf returns home after travelling the UK on his bus pass.Malcolm Metcalf returns home after travelling the UK on his bus pass.

When, in 1970, he left England to hitch-hike overland to Australia, he had only £250.

The luckiest day of his life was April 13, 1970 - it was to be his last night in Istanbul, he was intending to leave the next day, but just after midnight, another traveller, Nigel, arrived in the hostel.

Nigel, from Sussex, was driving his Volkswagen to Nepal and suggested that Mr Metcalf might accompany him and share expenses.

“I am sure I would never have successfully completed my journey but for Nigel,” Mr Metcalf said.

They drove through Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, where they parted ways, and Mr Metcalf continued his journey through Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia to Australia.

The book is available to buy from the author.

E-mail: 43ironhorse@gmail.com or phone 01493 661138.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven vehicle crash on A47 leaves rush hour traffic gridlocked

Traffic is at a stand still following a multiple car crash on the A47 near Harford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sex attack victim describes her 12 hours of ‘living hell’ after she was tied up and attacked in her home

Michelle Brown, 26, wearing her Not Powerless t-shirt, victim of a sexual assault by Gary Nathan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Pair taken to hospital after two vehicle crash

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service along with ambulance and police are dealing with an incident on Tom Crisp Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Fire and Rescue

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park.

Mystery Norfolk player wins £30,000 in Postcode Lottery draw

X Factor's Danyl Johnson is one of the faces of People's Postcode Lottery. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

Snow starts to fall in Norfolk with freezing temperatures on the way

File photo of snow in Norwich in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Good Ofsted rating for village primary school

Great Massingham CofE Primary, which has been rated good by Ofsted Picture: Ian Burt

Former partner of stabbed Lowestoft father claims they were rebuilding their relationship when he died

Police cordon off roads around Bentley Drive and Underwood Close in Lowestoft whilst investigations take place following a stabbing in the area. Picture shows Underwood Close. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists