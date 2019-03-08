9 of the best glamping spots in Norfolk

If you’re not sold on the no frills camping experience then these are the glamping spots for you.

Amber’s Bell Tent, Hoveton State

A wooden adventure in a fairytale award-winning place. Set in a woodland clearing in the heart of Hoveton State, this glamping site offers an easy access to the Broads National park and the village of Horning, which hosts cottages and traditional pubs that date back to the 17th century.

Open from May to September and only a 30 minute drive from Norwich, Amber’s tents offers kayak activities, boat tours, rope-bridge walkways and bike rental.

Deer’s Glade, Hanworth

Tents, caravans, camping pods and shepherd’s huts in a five-star, pet friendly glamping site. Deer’s Glade offers a stress-free break for the whole family with high class facilities included from only £15 per night.

Children’s play and shaded picnic areas, animal paddocks and free Wi-fi are available across the park. Nearby, you can enjoy Holt, a historic Georgian market town.

The camping site is open to the public 365 days of the year and has easy access from the straight road.

Galley Hill Farm Camping, Blakeney

Blakeney is a small coastal village which offers an authentic British cultural experience - traditional seafood restaurants and pubs, live music and lovely walks on the beach.

Galley Hill farm also has a unique location and you will have the opportunity to join the Beans Boat trips to see the birds and grey seals at Blakeney Point.

Closer to Cromer and other beautiful coastal towns, the site includes all the basic facilities. Prices are £7.50 per adult per night and £3 per child.

High Sand Creek Campsite, Stiffkey

A campsite uniquely situated on the edge of the quaint village of Stiffkey overlooking the sea wildlife and surrounded by woodlands. A dog friendly campsite ideal for walkers and sport lovers. Horse-riding, golf, fishing, windsurfing, cycling and tennis can all be enjoyed within easy reach to Stiffkey.

Basic facilities are included, and although no electricity hook-ups are provided, you will find sinks for washing clothes and dishes, showers, toilets and gas available for sale. £12 to £16 for a family of four, depending on the season.

Kelling Heath, Weybourne

Unaffected by light pollution, Kelling Heath is one of the best places in UK to enjoy the starry sky and discover the night wildlife. You will be able to observe the seven stars of the Orion constellation and uncommon animal species such as nightjars. This glamping site is only 10 minutes drive both to the coast and to Sheringham Park.

Facilities include fully equipped amenity buildings with hot showers, laundry equipment and TV connection. It costs £19.80-£36.50 per pitch per night, depending on season.

Lings Meadow, Diss

This small farm - which only hosts 25 guests – is the perfect choice for those glampers who are looking for a ‘switching off’ break. No Wi-fi and no phone-signal, just the chirping of crickets.

You will enjoy of an immersive experience of rural life and its surroundings, where you can find foxes, swallows, owls, grass snakes and much more.

Alpaca walks, cooking outdoors and eco camping with the basic facilities included for only £9 per night. For children it’s half price.

The Old Vicarage Campsite, Moulton St Mary

The Old Vicarage Campsite is a cheap tent-only site that welcomes large groups of people - 8 or more - pets and all forms of fabric based accommodation.

A standard fare is offered with toilets, showers, water and bins for £10 per night and £5 for children.

You will also learn the ethos of the people who live there, who stress the importance of using campfires for cooking and spending a relaxing time in the countryside.

No formal pitch boundaries and a great value for money and rural location. Camp where you want and enjoy.

Swallowtails, Holt

Embarking on a camping trip with the whole family? From £25 per night, you can escape from the daily routine in the large traditional yurts at the same time you enjoy delicious pizza nights, handicrafts making, jam pressing activities and family yoga classes.

You will also have the opportunity to join the organised trips to Cromer beach, try the local seafood and go fishing.

Swallowtail’s owners also offer high quality basic facilities such as showers, sinks for washing and bedding to grant the cosiness and warmth you need when travelling with children.

West Lexham, King’s Lynn

Dog friendly accommodations, sustainable meals and luxury traditional tents sustained by renewable energy can be found at the heart of the countryside in West Lexham.

This is a more expensive site, but if you are willing to pay a bit more, you can enjoy a deep connection with nature next to one of the cleanest rivers of the world and at the same time contribute the underwater realm of the Nar River and the historical buildings around it.

Barbecues, tennis courts and boating activities are also provided, making West Lexham a unique experience to spend a quality time with friends or a perfect romantic break.