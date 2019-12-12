How good is Norwich's new pizza bar?

Ballpark banger pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle Archant

Louisa Baldwin headed to Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Norwich, Gonzo's Tea Rooms sister venue which has recently rebranded as a sports and pizza bar.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill, Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill, Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Food

Previously called Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack, it underwent a refurbishment in September and reopened as a sports and pizza bar with TV screens and arcade games downstairs and live music and comedy nights are held upstairs.

Although it is the first foray into food for Voodoo Daddy's Showroom, their other venue Gonzo's in London Street is famous for its giant loaded burgers, flavoured chicken wings and messy fries and I was interested to see how they fared with pizza.

Both venues don't bother with much marketing and rely on word-of-mouth - with Voodoo Daddy's you could easily miss it tucked away behind a small entrance in Timber Hill.

When you step inside it feels a bit like a Tardis with a large, open-plan dining and bar area, with a mix of high stools and booths, and bric-a-brac on the shelves including a Ghostbusters teddy and a cardboard cut-out Desperate Dan from the Dandy comics.

Forget your standard margherita or Hawaiian, as Voodoo Daddy's Showroom offers a pizza menu with a twist and options include a Blame Canada with pepperoni, bacon and maple, which is a nod to the country where owners and brothers Mike and Brad Baxter were born.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle

The menu is posted on a giant board with 'pizza nine quid' and 'order at the bar' posted at the top and it is clear even before you order that this is a no-fuss place to eat.

I opted for the Ballpark Banger, with pepperoni, hot dog, chillis, crispy onions and mustard and my boyfriend went for the Duckie Chan vegan pizza which featured sesame, mock duck, onion, spinach, pickled chillies, coriander and mango, pineapple and habanero drizzle.

We also ordered a side of dirty dippers to share, which cost £5, and came with a choice of spicy or garlic dip and we opted for the latter.

My boyfriend can't have dairy, but could still eat pretty much all the pizzas as the butter they use on the dippers is vegan and they also do vegan cheese too - which I think is something they should shout more about.

The Ballpark Banger was the perfect comfort food on a rainy Tuesday evening and the base, which was cooked in their on-site pizza oven, was crispy on the outside and squidgy on the inside.

The golden brown cheese was gooey and moreish and had hot dog chunks, jalapenos and crunchy onions trapped in its net and was a taste of America as it was lathered in ketchup and mustard - I would have preferred a little less sauce though as it made it very messy to eat.

My boyfriend's Duckie Chan looked a lot healthier when it came out, but was equally as delicious and the mock duck, although not as much of a firm texture as the real thing, had the same sweet flavour and there were even pieces of crispy skin on there.

Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle Voodoo Daddy's Showroom in Timber Hill Credit: James Randle

The mix of sweet and savoury toppings created a real explosion of flavour and the pizzas change regularly so there will always be something new and unusual to try.

The dippers came in a half-pint glass, which was a nice touch, and were tasty and crispy and were delicious with the garlic dip.

Setting

It is located in Timber Hill, which is a thriving part of the city, and is close to lots of other good pubs if you fancy creating your own bar crawl.

Duckie Chan vegan pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle Duckie Chan vegan pizza at Voodoo Daddy's Showroom Credit: James Randle

Ambiance

It has an informal and chilled atmosphere, with cosy booths that you could easily spend an evening in drinking, eating and unwinding.

Service

You order food at the bar and the member of staff that served us was really friendly and was knowledgeable about the menu. The vegan pizza arrived quite a while later than the meat one, but they apologised and asked if we wanted a drink while we were waiting.

Dirty Dippers with garlic dip Credit: James Randle Dirty Dippers with garlic dip Credit: James Randle

Drinks

Great choice of beers, with many local brewers such as Redwell, and they even do alcoholic slushies with flavours such as dark fruits.

Accessibility

It is open-plan and although they host music and comedy gigs upstairs, the dining area and sports bar is all on the ground floor.

Toilets

Clean and quirky with flamingo wallpaper and a mugshot of Pamela Anderson on the door of the ladies' loos.

Parking

No parking outside, but there is plenty near Timber Hill including the Castle Mall multi-storey which is less than five minutes walk away.

Price

For a pint of beer, pint of soft drink, a shared starter and two pizzas it came to £31.50, which I felt was very reasonable.

Highlight

That pretty much every pizza on the menu could be made vegan or dairy free, which they should definitely advertise more.

In summary

Great value and the perfect spot to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and catch-up with friends.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.