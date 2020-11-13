Search

Advanced search

‘A real lockdown treat’: What did our reviewer make of Benedicts’ Dine at Home menu

PUBLISHED: 07:15 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 13 November 2020

Dishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: Benedicts

Dishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: Benedicts

Benedicts

Just as rumours began at the end of October of a second lockdown, an email arrived in my inbox to ease us into the first weekend of fresh restrictions - it was Benedicts’ Autumn ‘Dine at Home’ menu.

Dishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: BenedictsDishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: Benedicts

The Norwich restaurant is very popular with the city’s foodies and has won many plaudits, but could we recreate some of its culinary magic in our own kitchen?

-Food

The menu is changed frequently by owners Richard and Katja Bainbridge, who love experimenting with local, seasonal ingredients. There are three set menus to choose from - costing between £24 and £27 - one is mainly meat, one fish and one vegetarian.

Dishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: BenedictsDishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: Benedicts

We ordered a few days before and picked up from the doorway of the restaurant on St Benedict’s Street.

Once at home you are faced with an array of small plastic pots, but each is clearly labelled and the hard work has already been done.

All we need to do is follow the instructions on the menu which can be summed up as - heat things up and get it onto a plate.

But can you recreate the restaurant quality?

Dishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: BenedictsDishes from the Benedicts Dine at Home menu. Photo: Benedicts

Everything has been well prepared and it is fun to try to arrange the food on your plate in the way Benedicts might.

I start with Norfolk mussels which are cooked with diced vegetables and cider. Cream and herbs are added at the end, just before you take it off the hob. The cider gives the sauce a fantastic flavour and the mussels are plump and juicy.

My wife had a wild mushroom terrine - a very autumnal flavour - elevated by a tangy beetroot ketchup.

While we are enjoying that, the mains are roasting in the oven. We have a partridge crown and a shallot tart, along with potato terrine and fresh seasonal vegetables.

The Norfolk partridge comes with a carrot puree and a light sauerkraut, served with a jus heated in the microwave. The textures and flavours are heartening and fantastic.

The shallot tart is full of powerful flavours with a nice crunch. It is served on top of an excellent parsnip puree, and with a salad and blue cheese dressing which was not to my taste.

For dessert there is a sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce, which needs a minute in a microwave. It suits my wife’s sweet tooth.

I have a “set vanilla cream” - similar to a panna cotta - with passionfruit jelly. It looks and tastes beautiful.

-Setting

This is the point where we normally tell you what the atmosphere, toilets and service were like. Unless you want to know great detail about my kitchen, we’ll skip this.

-Price

It is about half the price of a set menu in the restaurant, so at £25 each is good value for three courses.

-Drinks

Serve yourself as much as you like!

-Accessibility

You need to drive to Benedicts to pick up and park outside. Allergens are all marked on the menu.

-Highlight

The partridge and accompanying sauce

-In summary

This is the way to create top restaurant quality food in your own kitchen without any hassle. It is effectively a posh version of a takeaway and a real lockdown treat.

Our food reviews are always independent. They are the opinion of the reviewer based on their experience of the venue when they visited. The establishment is not aware of our visit, is not informed we intend to write a review and bills are paid by the reviewer. The choice of places reviewed is also independent and is not based on venues which do or do not advertise in our publications.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Anglia Square’s £271m revamp cannot go ahead, says secretary of state

The revamp of Anglia Square has been rejected. Photo: Weston Homes

Complaints new rugby club barrier is blocking access to homes - and padlock is too high

Residents are unhappy that larger vehicles and emergency services no longer have direct access to their properties. Credit: Submitted

Care home confirms up to 40 positive coronavirus cases

Gresham Care Home, in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

‘It makes me so mad’ - Mum hits out at Emmerdale Down’s syndrome storyline

Chloe Williams is a mum of an 8-week old Rosie, who has Down's syndrome. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: How running just one mile taught me so much

Mark Armstrong took part in the Sportlink Mile - Virtual SMile Challenge last weekend. Picture: Baz Hipwell

Anxiety and pain for patients as thousands are left waiting more than a year for help

More than 4,500 people have been waiting at least a year for treatment. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Historic Holkham Hall glasshouse to be restored

Holkham Estate is set to receive valuable funds towards essential restoration from the Historic Houses Foundation (HHF). Picture: Kieron Tovell

‘Best day ever’ - Shops rally to grant Alfie’s shopping spree wish

Alfie Burst, from Thetford, wish was granted to go on a shopping spree. Picture: Make A Wish