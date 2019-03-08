WATCH: Five minutes with The Islas for Enjoy Music More

Five minutes with The Islas for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Name: The Islas

Date Formed: Autumn 2017

Members: Nathan Baverstock (Guitar, Lead Vocals)

Ross Allen (Guitar)

Granger Wittering (Bass, Backing Vocals)

Ed Chalu (Drums)

Achievements: Supported Fickle Friends, CAST and The Amazons. Opened the Main Stage at Neverworld 2018 and have been added to Spotify's Hot New Bands.

Upcoming gigs: Supporting CASSIA at Open in Norwich on October 15!

Upcoming releases: None, yet...

Social Links: To keep up to date with all future gigs, releases and general band annoucements, make sure you follow The Islas on all of their social media accounts.

- Facebook

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Tickets are available to see The Islas opening for Cassia on October 15 for £15.50 advance from OPEN's website

