WATCH: Five minutes with The Islas for Enjoy Music More
PUBLISHED: 16:57 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 30 August 2019
Supplied by The Islas
Band Profile
Name: The Islas
Date Formed: Autumn 2017
Members: Nathan Baverstock (Guitar, Lead Vocals)
Ross Allen (Guitar)
Granger Wittering (Bass, Backing Vocals)
Ed Chalu (Drums)
Achievements: Supported Fickle Friends, CAST and The Amazons. Opened the Main Stage at Neverworld 2018 and have been added to Spotify's Hot New Bands.
Upcoming gigs: Supporting CASSIA at Open in Norwich on October 15!
Upcoming releases: None, yet...
Social Links: To keep up to date with all future gigs, releases and general band annoucements, make sure you follow The Islas on all of their social media accounts.
- Tickets are available to see The Islas opening for Cassia on October 15 for £15.50 advance from OPEN's website
