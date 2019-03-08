Search

PUBLISHED: 17:13 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:13 06 September 2019

Five minutes with Prey Drive for Enjoy Music More.

Band Profile

Name: Prey Drive

Date Formed: December 2016

Members: Brad Smith (Vocals)

Steve Larke-Mejía (Guitar)

Paul Gaul (Bass)

Christian Kett (Drums)

Achievements: x2 Releases, Tabula Rasa EP (2017) has over 65,000 streams on Spotify, debut album Once More With Feeling (November 2018) has over 265,000 streams on Spotify, radio & TV support from BBC Introducing, Kerrang! Radio and Scuzz TV, supported Fatherson at The Waterfront in front of a sold out crowd, made the semi-finals of the Hoax Live session competition to support Ed Sheeran and have toured all over the UK & Europe.

Upcoming gigs: 30th September at The Old Blue Last (London) with Cold Reading and Marigolds, 1st October at Elsewhere (Margate) with Cold Reading, 7th November at Subside (Birmingham) with All Better, 9th November at Dive (Hull) with All Better and 15th November at The Waterfront Studio (Norwich) with Lightscape and Palmist.

Upcoming releases: Video for Once More With Feeling (Piano Reprise) on 23rd September which will also be available on streaming platforms.

Social Links: To keep up to date with all future gigs, releases and general band announcements, make sure you follow Prey Drive on all of their social media accounts.

- Facebook

- Instagram

- Twitter

- Tickets are available to see Prey Drive supporting Lightscape on November 15 for £8 advance from the UEA Ticket Bookings website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

