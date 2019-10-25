Video

WATCH: Five minutes with Lisa Redford for Enjoy Music More

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford. Photo: Supplied by Karl Jokat Supplied by Karl Jokat

Artist Profile

Name: Lisa Redford

Formed: 2000s

Members/Instruments: Lisa Redford. Vocals, acoustic guitars and ukulele.

Achievements: Recorded two acoustic sessions for Bob Harris's BBC Radio 2 show, my original song Dragonfly was selected for a Bob Harris Radio 2 'Best of British Special' on Radio 2 which featured acclaimed UK songwriters, US publishing deal - also recorded an album and EP in New York City, written a short film score in the US, performed at Country 2 Country - the UK's largest annual country music festival held at the O2 arena in London - two years running and have also performed at many major festivals.

Upcoming Gigs: The Betsey Trotwood in London on Saturday November 2.

Upcoming releases: My new single I Just Can't Forget will be released on November 15. This track is from my latest EP Edge of Love and was described as "3 minutes of musical genius" by BBC Merseyside.

Anything to add: I am currently hosting the Afternoon Session on Future Radio on Wednesdays from 2pm-3pm, I also write an arts column for local website All Things Norfolk, I am a vocal coach, guitar and ukulele tutor and have also helped students if they are writing an original song and need some guidance/songwriting advice.

