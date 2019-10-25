Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More
Video

WATCH: Five minutes with Lisa Redford for Enjoy Music More

25 October, 2019 - 15:52
Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford. Photo: Supplied by Karl Jokat

Norwich singer-songwriter Lisa Redford. Photo: Supplied by Karl Jokat

Supplied by Karl Jokat

Five minutes with Lisa Redford for Enjoy Music More.

Artist Profile

Name: Lisa Redford

Formed: 2000s

Members/Instruments: Lisa Redford. Vocals, acoustic guitars and ukulele.

Achievements: Recorded two acoustic sessions for Bob Harris's BBC Radio 2 show, my original song Dragonfly was selected for a Bob Harris Radio 2 'Best of British Special' on Radio 2 which featured acclaimed UK songwriters, US publishing deal - also recorded an album and EP in New York City, written a short film score in the US, performed at Country 2 Country - the UK's largest annual country music festival held at the O2 arena in London - two years running and have also performed at many major festivals.

Upcoming Gigs: The Betsey Trotwood in London on Saturday November 2.

Upcoming releases: My new single I Just Can't Forget will be released on November 15. This track is from my latest EP Edge of Love and was described as "3 minutes of musical genius" by BBC Merseyside.

Anything to add: I am currently hosting the Afternoon Session on Future Radio on Wednesdays from 2pm-3pm, I also write an arts column for local website All Things Norfolk, I am a vocal coach, guitar and ukulele tutor and have also helped students if they are writing an original song and need some guidance/songwriting advice.

Social Links:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Bandcamp

Soundcloud

Website

- For more Norwich music check out our dedicated page every Thursday in the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News or follow Enjoy Music More on Facebook and Twitter

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Hair salons in Jarrold and Castle Quarter under threat as owner falls into administration

The owner of Supercuts and Regis has fallen into administration. Picture: Denise Bradley/Castle Mall/Regis/Supercuts

‘It could result in serious accidents’ - Anger over plans for former pub

The planning application indicates part of the site would be turned into offices. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor found dead in Lidl car park, inquest hears

Tributes have been paid to Dr Ryan Pickering, who worked at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Picture: Submitted

Women’s fashion retailer closes in city centre

Noa Noa in Westlegate has now closed. Picture: Archant

‘Lovable rogue’ found face down in bedroom the day after his first date

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

TEAM NEWS: Injury scares for Hernandez and Roberts ahead of Reds’ showdown

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez sat out training for part of the week with a knee problem ahead of Manchester United's Premier League visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Downham Market celebrates Halloween Fun Day

Alfie Reeve, five, left, with friends Emma-Louise Farrow, five and her sister, 18-months-old Amy-Jane, enjoying an ice cream at the Hallowe'en Fun Day at Downham Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists