Father’s Day family rave to come to Norwich

Get ready for party parents as another family rave makes its way to Norwich.

Big Fish Little Fish family rave at Epic Studios in March. Photo: Big Fish Little Fish

Following a sell-out event in March, Big Fish Little Fish will be returning to Epic Studios for a Father’s Day family rave on Sunday, June 16.

The party will take place from 2pm to 4pm with a set of rave classics from headline act DJ Food.

The event will also feature crafts, a rave dancing stilt walker, giant balloons, glitter cannons, a

bubble machine and a face-painting stall.

The fancy dress theme is superheroes.

Adults will only be granted entry if accompanied by a child, and there is a maximum number of three children accompanying each adult.

Tickets cost £9 for adults, £7 for children, and is free for babies.

You can buy tickets here.