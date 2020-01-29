Search

Advanced search

Sixth form plans play for classic novel

PUBLISHED: 10:18 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 29 January 2020

The Fakenham Sixth Form are putting on their interpretation of Little Women. Picture: Ian Burt

The Fakenham Sixth Form are putting on their interpretation of Little Women. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

A north Norfolk sixth form is putting on its own interpretation of a literary classic.

Fakenham Academy Sixth Form student, Maxwell Lake is directing the adaptation of Little Women. Picture Fakenham Academy Sixth FormFakenham Academy Sixth Form student, Maxwell Lake is directing the adaptation of Little Women. Picture Fakenham Academy Sixth Form

Fakenham Academy Sixth Form is set to bring the story of Little Women to life on stage in a brand new production.

Director, 17 year old Maxwell Lake said: "We chose Little Women, as we felt it shows that however tough times get you can always get through difficult situations with help from your friends and family."

You may also want to watch:

Little Women tells the story of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, during the American Civil War. The novel which was released in two volumes between 1868 and 1869, has entertained countless generations with plays, television dramas, and film adaptations.

Tegan George. who is playing Amy March said: "I have always found this such a moving story, so the chance to bring one of these great women to life on stage was an opportunity I couldn't miss!"

Little Women is on at Fakenham Academy Norfolk on Friday, March 20 at 7pm.

Tickets are available via email at Ticketsales@fakenhamacademy.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

French midfielder signs for Canaries

Norwich City have signed Melvin Sitti from Sochaux Picture: Norwich City FC

Phones and wallets stolen after group is threatened at knifepoint

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

‘Told to take off our stilettos’ - Passengers evacuated off new broken down train by ladder

Passengers had to be evacuted off a broken down Greater Anglia train after being stranded for more than five hours. Picture: Glen Mirgaux

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

Police were called to Newmarket Road in Norwich, 15m away from the junction with Sunnydale, after a teenager was involved in a collision with a bus. Picture Google.

Care home forced to close after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Passengers stuck on-board for more than three hours as new Greater Anglia train breaks down

A Greater Anglia train has broken down on the way to London. Photo: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Snow could be on the way for parts of Norfolk and Suffolk

Some coastal areas in Norfolk and Suffolk could see some snow showers next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We don’t expect it in our town’ - Teenager ‘petrified’ following knifepoint attack

A section of London Road, Dereham, where a group of men were threatened with a knife. Picture: GOOGLE STREET

Ex-City coach sacked as Cambridge United boss

Colin Calderwood has been sacked as Cambridge United manager. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bremain or Bexit? Norfolk Park Run director goes to the polls for facial hair fundraiser

Where do you stand on B-exit? Chris Harbord is putting the future of his beard to the public vote for charity Picture: Chris Harbord

You can get a 15 bedroom house for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth

A 15 bed property is on the market for less than £500,000 in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Bycroft
Drive 24