Sixth form plans play for classic novel

The Fakenham Sixth Form are putting on their interpretation of Little Women. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

A north Norfolk sixth form is putting on its own interpretation of a literary classic.

Fakenham Academy Sixth Form student, Maxwell Lake is directing the adaptation of Little Women. Picture Fakenham Academy Sixth Form Fakenham Academy Sixth Form student, Maxwell Lake is directing the adaptation of Little Women. Picture Fakenham Academy Sixth Form

Fakenham Academy Sixth Form is set to bring the story of Little Women to life on stage in a brand new production.

Director, 17 year old Maxwell Lake said: "We chose Little Women, as we felt it shows that however tough times get you can always get through difficult situations with help from your friends and family."

Little Women tells the story of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, during the American Civil War. The novel which was released in two volumes between 1868 and 1869, has entertained countless generations with plays, television dramas, and film adaptations.

Tegan George. who is playing Amy March said: "I have always found this such a moving story, so the chance to bring one of these great women to life on stage was an opportunity I couldn't miss!"

Little Women is on at Fakenham Academy Norfolk on Friday, March 20 at 7pm.

Tickets are available via email at Ticketsales@fakenhamacademy.org