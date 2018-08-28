‘Sweetest voice in England’ brings folky Americana to village hall gig
She has opened shows for Jools Holland and Van Morrison and performed everywhere from Glastonbury to the Royal Albert Hall.
And now singer/songwriter Edwina Hayes is headed to north Norfolk to play at Sharrington Village Hall’s next music night.
The 45-year old Yorkshire-based musician will perform gentle, folk-Americana songs from her album Pour Me A Drink, including her cover of Randy Newman’s Feels Like Home which was featured in the Cameron Diaz film My Sister’s Keeper and has since had more than eight million YouTube views. The album’s title track was covered by Nanci Griffith, who called Hayes “the sweetest voice in England”.
The supporting act will be another singer/songwriter, Carrie Martin, from Hull, who released the album Seductive Sky in 2017.
The show is on Saturday, March 9 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10, email abrams.chris2@gmail.com to book or visit www.sharrington.org.uk for more. There is a licenced bar at the hall.