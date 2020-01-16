East Anglian duo Amethysts tie the knot after meeting through their shared love of music

East Anglian duo Amethysts. Picture: Supplied by Amethysts

East Anglian electronic duo Amethysts have a big year ahead of them.

East Anglian duo Amethysts' London tour poster. Picture: Supplied by Amethysts

Having already racked up over a million plays on streaming platforms, their career has seen them work with The Orchard (Sony) and Manimal Vinyl Records (Bat For Lashes, Yoko Ono, Moby, Warpaint) and perform sets at festivals like Latitude, Secret Garden Party and BBC Introducing Live.

As well as receiving airplay on BBC Radio 1 and BBC 6 Music, plus sessions with BBC Introducing, the duet have supported the likes of Anna Meredith and Nothing But Thieves.

Along with recently being picked up by Italian publisher OML Sync, after hearing them on Italian radio whilst they visited Rome, 2020 will see Amethysts release their debut album. This will follow on from the pair recently tying the knot having originally met through their shared loved for music.

East Anglian duo Amethysts' single Pressure Makes Diamonds taken from their upcoming debut album. Picture: Supplied by Amethysts

Simon and Clarice first met just over 10 years ago whilst studying music at Hedingham School. After performing together at many school concerts and establishing themselves as a musical dream team within the school, the pair gained a real passion and love for playing music together.

After leaving school and going separate ways to study, the duo soon rekindled their love for playing music together and it was then that a romance blossomed between the two of them in 2013. It was around 2015 that Clarice and Simon officially formed Amethysts.

"If it wasn't for the brilliant music department at Hedingham School, we wouldn't have the career we have, and we wouldn't have found each other" says Clarice.

"It's such a massive shame the amount that music is now being cut from school curriculums as it kick started our lives and allowed us to explore so many different avenues and develop as artists!"

"Music is a huge dominating industry that surrounds us in our daily lives, it's just a real shame that a lot of people still don't take it seriously as a profession and think it isn't that important."

Amethysts are holding a special post-wedding celebration show at Paper Dress Vintage in London on February 19 where they will be launching their new single Pressure Makes Diamonds ahead of the release of their debut album later this year. The show will see them joined by special guests Dextric and fellow East Anglians, History & Lore.

Tickets to see Amethysts in London on February 19 are available for £6 from Songkick

