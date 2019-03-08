DJ Neil Fox bringing bank holiday party to Norwich

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:17 15 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 15 August 2019

DJ Neil Fox is coming to Norwich for the bank holiday Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Make sure to bring your best singing voices as DJ and former Pop Idol judge Neil Fox is hosting a party in the city.

Neil, also known by his nicknames Foxy and DJ Fox, will be at Bond No.28 Tombland on Sunday, August 25 as part of their bank holiday celebrations.

The event has free entry and will start at 2pm with an all day barbecue, 241 cocktails, and pizzas and a tapas menu available until 6pm.

Resident DJ Lexus will be performing throughout the afternoon and DJ Fox will take to the decks from 8pm to 10.30pm for a set packed with classic hits.

Neil began his professional radio career on Radio Wyvern in 1984 and went on to present on BBC Radio 1, Capital Radio and Magic FM.

His music knowledge was also utilised as a judge on talent show Pop Idol between 2001 and 2003 with Simon Cowell, Pete Waterman and Nicki Chapman.

He is back at the bar for the second time after hundreds of party-goers attended his event over the May bank holiday this year.

Bond will be open from 12pm on Sunday, August 25 until 2am on Monday, August 26.

