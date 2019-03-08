Search

Advanced search

Detective Pikachu making special visit to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 14:04 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 10 May 2019

Detective Pikachu is coming to Norwich Credit: Warner Bros

Detective Pikachu is coming to Norwich Credit: Warner Bros

Archant

Pokémon fans are in for a treat as Detective Pikachu is coming to the city to celebrate the new film.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is now being shown at cinemas nationwide and to celebrate the release, the main character will be at ODEON Norwich at Riverside all day on Sunday, May 19 from 11am to 7pm.

The only other place the official costume will be visiting is the Liverpool ODEON and he will be doing meet and greets every half hour.

You may also want to watch:

In the film, Ryan Reynolds stars in the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon.

The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened.

Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu and they find they are uniquely equipped to work together as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu.

Chasing clues together through Ryme City, they uncover a shocking plot that could threaten the whole Pokémon universe.

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inspectors give second improvement warning to £21,000-a-year school

Philip Hinchliffe, headteacher at Include Schools Norfolk, with Norwich North MP Chloe Smith on a visit to the school's Norwich site in 2018. The school has received its second

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Caravans on a site near the airport off Holt Road Copyright: Archant 2019

Running column: The area of training that so many runners neglect, including Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong wants to become mentally stronger in races. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography

Norwich Gumtree sellers hit by buyer using fake bank notes

One of the fake bank notes used on the left, next to a real note (right). Photo: Adelaide Kemp
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists