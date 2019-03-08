Detective Pikachu making special visit to Norwich

Detective Pikachu is coming to Norwich Credit: Warner Bros Archant

Pokémon fans are in for a treat as Detective Pikachu is coming to the city to celebrate the new film.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu is now being shown at cinemas nationwide and to celebrate the release, the main character will be at ODEON Norwich at Riverside all day on Sunday, May 19 from 11am to 7pm.

The only other place the official costume will be visiting is the Liverpool ODEON and he will be doing meet and greets every half hour.

In the film, Ryan Reynolds stars in the first-ever live-action Pokémon adventure as Pikachu, the iconic face of the global Pokémon phenomenon.

The story begins when detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened.

Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu and they find they are uniquely equipped to work together as Tim is the only human who can talk with Pikachu.

Chasing clues together through Ryme City, they uncover a shocking plot that could threaten the whole Pokémon universe.