Couples Come Dine With Me looking for Norfolk contestants

03 July, 2019 - 12:06
Couple cooking in the kitchen Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Couple cooking in the kitchen Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Let your relationship reach boiling point as Couples Come Dine With Me is looking for Norfolk contestants for the new series.

Polly Guy won Come Dine With Me in 2011 and the Champion of Champions show in 2016 Credit: SIMON FINLAYPolly Guy won Come Dine With Me in 2011 and the Champion of Champions show in 2016 Credit: SIMON FINLAY

The hit Channel 4 show, which is produced by Shiver TV, is on the hunt for East Anglian couples to take part in filming from September 10 to 13 this year.

Over the three days, you will take it in turns with two other couples to cook up a storm in the kitchen with your loved one and host the perfect dinner party.

The winning couple that receive the highest score will take home an £1,000 cash prize at the end of the week.

Producers are on the hunt for keen amateur chefs and contestants are typically required to cook a three-course meal with some even providing entertainment.

This isn't the first time Norfolk has featured as a location on the show as in 2011, glamour model Polly Guy, from Bergh Apton, won the singles version with her impressive cooking skills and fireworks

She had previously trained to be a chef at City College Norwich but gave it up to go into modelling and she also won the Come Dine With Me Champion of Champions Show in 2016.

In 2013, the show came to north Norfolk and featured Denise Burke, from Happisburgh, who was north Norfolk's prospective Labour candidate at the time.

In 2017, farmer's wife Rachel won another Norfolk edition after wowing guests with her chocolate sauce and venison combination

The episode also featured Donna Africa who has featured on a number of television shows including X-Factor and Channel 5's On Benefits.

To apply for Couples Come Dine With Me click here.

