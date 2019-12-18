Video

7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend - from ice rink to Cinderella panto

A pop-up ice rink and Norwich Theatre Royal's Cinderella panto are two of the brilliant events taking place in Norfolk this weekend Credit: Left image Getty Images/iStockphoto, right image Richard Jarmy- www.richardjarmy.co.uk Archant

From Norwich Theatre Royal's Cinderella panto to a pop-up ice rink for all the family, there are plenty of event to get you in the Christmas mood this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cast of Norwich Theatre Royal's Cinderella Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk The cast of Norwich Theatre Royal's Cinderella Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

1. What: Cinderella

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: Until January 19, various times

Cost: £10 to £28.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000 The timeless tale of a rag to riches servant girl who falls in love with Prince Charming. Will she get together with the man of her dreams or will her cruel sisters ruin her happiness? Expect magical twists, songs, fun, laughter and adventure with this stunning production. The cast includes soapstars David Witts as Prince Charming (EastEnders' Joey Branning), Amanda Henderson as an Ugly Sister (Casualty's Robyn Miller) and Joe Tracini as Buttons (Hollyoaks' Dennis Savage). The title role of Cinderella is played by Kara-Lianne Jones and Theatre Royal panto favourite Richard Gauntlett plays the Fairy Godmother and he is also the writer and director of the show.

2. What: Swing into Christmas with the Jonathan Wyatt Big Band

Swing into Christmas with the Jonathan Wyatt Big Band Credit: Jonathan Wyatt Big Band Swing into Christmas with the Jonathan Wyatt Big Band Credit: Jonathan Wyatt Big Band

Where: The Forum

When: December 22, 8.30pm

Cost: £16.50, Norwich Theatre Royal box office 01603 630000, theforumnorwich.co.uk/whatson

East Anglia's award-winning Jonathan Wyatt Big Band return to The Forum with their festive extravaganza, Swing into Christmas, sponsored by Norwich Camping & Leisure. Perfectly timed just before Christmas, the show will get you tapping your feet to some festive swing and features guest vocalists Lindsey Ball and Stephen Amer. The band's show includes Rat Pack holiday classics such as 'It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year', 'Santa Claus is Comin' to Town' and 'White Christmas', plus some exclusive festive arrangements. The Big Band recently scooped The Music Award at the 2019 Norfolk Arts Awards and their annual show at The Forum has become a highlight of Norfolk's festive season shows.

3. What: Winter Wonderland

Santa arrives at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, and makes friends with the dinosaurs before getting ready for his Christmas Grotto at the park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Santa arrives at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, and makes friends with the dinosaurs before getting ready for his Christmas Grotto at the park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where: Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Lenwade, NR9 5JW

When: Daily December 19 to 24

Cost: £6.95 per child for Santa's Grotto, winter gate admission price £10.95 adults and children over 90cm and £9.95 online, roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The popular attraction has been transformed into a dinosaur-themed winter wonderland, where children can stumble across the magical world of Narnia through C.S. Lewis' enchanted wardrobe in the Lost World Maze, as well as discover creatures through the festive Dinosaur Trail, filled with hidden candy canes. Families can step into an enchanted grotto to visit Father Christmas for an additional charge, where Dippy and his little helpers will be on hand to give out gifts. Christmas arts and crafts will also be available for children to take part in and make decorations and cards to take home for family and friends.

4. What: Ice Rink

An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto An ice rink is coming to Norwich for Christmas Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where: The Georgian Townhouse, 30-34 Unthank Road, Norwich NR2 2RB

When: December 22 to 23, slots from 11am to 9pm

Cost: Booking essential, thegeorgiantownhousenorwich.com

Skate into Christmas as an ice rink is coming to Norwich this weekend and it is bound to make you feel festive. The rink will be in their large pub garden with 20 minute slots available from 11am to 9pm on both days and it is suitable for all ages. The event will also include mulled wine and cider, hot chocolate, festive face painting, a barbecue and wood-fired Christmas pizzas.

5. What: Norwich Vegan Christmas Festival

St Andrews Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY St Andrews Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Where: St Andrews Hall, NR3 1AU

When: December 22, 10am to 4pm

Cost: £2, under 5s free

A festive vegan festival with plenty of stalls, selling gifts and plant-based Christmas treats to make sure you don't miss out, food to enjoy whilst you shop and live music from Norwich Brass Band and Norwich Community Choir. The event is back by popular demand and raises money for animal charities.

6. What: Beastly Belle

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre, St James, Whitefriars, Norwich NR3 1TN

When: December 19 to 26, various times

Cost: Adults and children £10, family ticket £35, puppettheatre.co.uk, 01603 629921

Be charmed and surprised by a new twist on an old tale, inspired by the iconic era of 1920s and 30s cinema. Young heroine Belle is plucked from a life of poverty by Merill, a greedy film producer who sweeps her off her feet and into fame and fortune in the movies. Caught up in the glitz and glamour Belle forgets her roots and ends up on a journey of discovery which explores perceptions of physical beauty. Will Beauty come to understand and accept the Beast?Featuring a skilful mix of puppetry, film projections and an original musical score and there are also signed and relaxed performances.

7. What: Christmas Farmers' Market

Where: Creake Abbey, Creake Road, North Creake, NR21 9LF

When: December 21, 9.30am to 1pm

Cost: Free entry and car parking

A festive occasion for all ages, Father Christmas will in attendance from 11am to 12pm and will have free goodies to giveaway in his grotto. There will be 50 of the region's best food and drink producers there, selling items including beer, apple juice, puddings, pies and fruit and vegetables. Among the well-known local brands at the event will be Bread Source, Bray's Cottages Pork Pies and Candi's Chutneys.