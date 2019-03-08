Circus to return to Norwich to become annual mainstay of summer festivities

Norwich-based circus company Lost in Translation with their tent which they are bringing to to the city for Chapelfield Summer Circus 2019. Photo: Eoin Carey Eoin Carey

A summer circus which saw Norwich designated as one of six 'Cities of Circus' in the UK is set to return this year as an annual event.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Photo: Floor Jansen Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Photo: Floor Jansen

Chapelfield Summer Circus will see top entertainers from around the world perform in a big top tent in the city centre park.

It is the brainchild of international circus company Lost in Translation, based at The Oak Circus Centre in the city, and proved a hit during the summer festivities last year.

The circus creates a combination of indoor and outdoor ensemble-based performances with a tight-knit group of performers from Italy, France, Ireland and Australia.

The 350-seat red big top tent, named Marybelle, will be in Chapelfield Gardens between July 11-14, with the full programme of performances to be announced soon.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Picture: Lost in Translation Circus/Eoin Carey Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Picture: Lost in Translation Circus/Eoin Carey

Circus director Massimiliano Rossetti said: "We are so pleased that the circus is coming back to Norwich.

"Chapelfield Gardens is such a brilliant location to have a big top style tent and we know from last year that Marybelle is the perfect fit.

"We are just finalising the full programme but I can assure everyone that it will feature some of the world's best contemporary circus with shows that have never previously been performed in Norfolk.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Photo: Oak Circus Centre Chapelfield Summer Circus is returning to Norwich in July 2019. Photo: Oak Circus Centre

"We haven't forgotten the community element though and there will be free workshops and activities for all and special shows from students from The Oak Circus Centre and Central School of Central School Of Dancing and Performing Arts."

Norwich, along with Great Yarmouth as part of a joint bid, played a vital role in helping to highlight and celebrate 250 years of modern circus throughout 2018 and was named one of six 'Cities of Circus' along with Bristol, Blackpool, Newcastle-under-Lyme, London and Belfast.

Chapelfield Summer Circus is supported by a grant of £49,000 from Arts Council England with further support from Norwich City Council and Norwich Town Close Charities, with the Eastern Daily Press as the official media partner.

Tickets for the event, which will take place between July 11-14, will be available via the circus' new ticketing partner Norwich Theatre Royal.