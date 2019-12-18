Brick Pizza in Norwich launches frozen range

Brick Pizza based in Norwich has launched a frozen range - pictured is co-owner George Colley. Picture: Denise Bradley/Brick Pizza Archant

Brick Pizza has now made it easier to enjoy their popular pizzas at home after launching a frozen range with plans to stock in locations across the UK.

A Margherita from Brick Pizza, Norwich. Picture: George Colley A Margherita from Brick Pizza, Norwich. Picture: George Colley

The pizzeria has gained a legion of fans since it first opened next to Norwich Market in December 2015 and since then they have also launched a delivery service and run pop-ups across Norfolk, including every Friday and Saturday at Redwell Brewery in Trowse.

Their latest development is to sell frozen pizza from The Old Cobblers in 81 Park Lane, off Unthank Road, which is run by Sam Finnie who previously owned a juice bar in the Norwich Lanes.

Whilst they are currently just selling a 12-inch margherita, which is priced a £5.50, they will be introducing more varieties in the future and there will be vegan toppings too.

Owner George Colley, who runs Brick with business partner Sean Morrow, wants to debunk the myth that frozen food is unhealthy and all the pizzas are part-cooked in their wood-fired oven at their unit in the Sweet Briar Industrial Estate.

Mr Colley said: "It has been two-and-a-half years in the making and we want to show that frozen pizza doesn't have to be bad - there is a stigma around freezing but it is just a form of preservation.

"For our margherita we use cheese from a small dairy farm in Somerset and all the basil is from Easters in Norwich and we use completely transparent packaging so nothing is hidden from customers."

Once taken home, the product takes eight to ten minutes to cook and they are hoping it will encourage more people to try their pizzas.

Mr Colley added: "The Old Cobblers is the first of many locations, starting with Norwich and Norfolk first, and this is the start of something big.

"I've been giving them out to friends to try and they all liked them - some even preferred them to the restaurant."

If you'd like to stock Brick Frozen in your shop or deli, you can send a message on their Facebook page or call 01603 620661.