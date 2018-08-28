Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New book solves mystery of where Yarmouth’s 7,000 plague dead were buried

PUBLISHED: 12:01 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 08 January 2019

Impression of Great Yarmouth's south wall circa 16th century, approaching the town from the South Denes, and entering through South Gate. Originally, and during times of invasion, there were no buildings outside the town wall, except for Lazar houses, intended to hospitalise and keep infected people out of the enclosed town.

Impression of Great Yarmouth's south wall circa 16th century, approaching the town from the South Denes, and entering through South Gate. Originally, and during times of invasion, there were no buildings outside the town wall, except for Lazar houses, intended to hospitalise and keep infected people out of the enclosed town.

Archant

Ever wondered why Great Yarmouth’s famous rows were built?

Great Yarmouth circa 15th ~ 16th century. An impression viewed approximately 1 mile from Yarmouth on the Old Norwich Road, now Caister Road.Great Yarmouth circa 15th ~ 16th century. An impression viewed approximately 1 mile from Yarmouth on the Old Norwich Road, now Caister Road.

Or where the 7,000 people who died in a 14th century plague were buried?

A Great Yarmouth man has uncovered the answers to some of the town’s historic mysteries in a new book.

Paul Patterson, 65, has recently published the second volume of ‘The Great Wall of Yarmouth’. The first volume, published last year, investigated the town’s old wall and towers.

“When I finished after years of surveying the old town wall and recreating the gates, I had uncovered more than I expected about the town,” Mr Patterson said. “A lot of the big questions about the town were answered.”

In the month of April, 1349, Great Yarmouth witnessed the first signs of the plague. Illustration shows a Yarmouth Row dwelling, with the occupants suffering from the plague visited by the town’s Friars.In the month of April, 1349, Great Yarmouth witnessed the first signs of the plague. Illustration shows a Yarmouth Row dwelling, with the occupants suffering from the plague visited by the town’s Friars.

One question is how Yarmouth ended up with its famous rows.

Mr Patterson explained his interpretation.

In 1324, King Henry III gave permission to the town’s bailiffs to build a wall. They collected money from merchants to do the work, but one year later the wall had not been started and the king reclaimed the money.

The question is, Mr Patteron asked, what was Yarmouth doing?

Paul Patterson, 65, is the independent community representative of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.Paul Patterson, 65, is the independent community representative of the Great Yarmouth Preservation Trust.

“Why did they defy the king and for the next 24 years not do anything?”

The author said that the bailiffs had “shot themselves in the foot”.

“They didn’t know where to build the wall. Because it was an island, the wall could not be built around the town,” he said.

At the time, Yarmouth was a fishing village with its population spread all over the island.

Mr Patterson has speculated that the only structurally sound place to build the wall was down the centre of the island, because the foundations had to be ten feet deep.

“This meant the town had to be completely re-organised,” he said.

Houses both inside and outside the planned walls had to be demolished.

By 1348, most of the wall had been built - the only incomplete section was between St Nicholas Church and the river. However, in 1349, a plague killed three-quarters of the population.

Another question is what happened to the 7,000 people who died in the plague.

Mr Patterson said that the only place the plague pit could be is “near St Nicholas’ Church”.

The book, which details the author’s versions of the answers to Great Yarmouth’s secrets, is available at W.H. Smith and Cobholm Miniatures on Broad Row, as well as the City Bookshop and Jarrolds in Norwich.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Police called after clothes rail falls on customers at Asda store

The Asda store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts have been issued for parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ex football coach Kit Carson dies in car crash on first day of trial to face child sex offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Stunning moment four wild stags run free in north Norfolk

Four stags in North Norfolk. Photo: Lisa Luke

He’s bit the postman, chased cars and jumped at the locals - Fearsome Phil the pheasant terrorises community

A wild pheasant, nicknamed Phil, has been attacking residents and harassing a postman in a quiet estate in Costessey. Picture: Albanpix
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists