Time for fun as Bongo's Bingo launches in Norwich

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman Archant

Buckle up your dancing shoes and get ready to jump and jive as the party bingo that has been sweeping the nation arrives in the city.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Bongo's Bingo is set to launch at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Saturday, October 5 and features dance-offs, rave intervals and plenty of heckling.

The latest launch in the city follows the success of the event at Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea and it is also held in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Whether you're celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from a pink unicorn to Phillip Schofield cardboard cut-out.

Jonny Bongo, who co-founded Bongo's Bingo, said: "Myself and my business partner Joshua Burke started it in April 2015 in Liverpool.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

"We never really knew where it would take us, we literally just wanted to do something different.

"It's quintessentially bingo but we have amped it up just a little bit shall we say - everyone is dancing on the benches going mad one minute, then it's silence again as we play the bingo.

"It could be 80s and 90s power ballads and hands in the air, then S Club the next, then Guns and Roses."

Jonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo Jonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

The pair decided to create the event as they realised people were "bored" with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create an immersive experience.

They have also run Bongo's Bingo Events in other European cities, Dubai and Australia.

Jonny added: "It's about escapism and nostalgia, it is having a rave to bangers with your mates then playing bingo, then dancing on the benches, then someone is dancing on stage to win their prize."

Ticket holders will also be given free entry to the after party at Epic Studios which will continue into the early hours.

Doors open at 6pm on October 5 and the show starts at 8pm with tickets available for £9 at bongosbingo.co.uk