Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Time for fun as Bongo's Bingo launches in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 09:42 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:42 20 August 2019

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Archant

Buckle up your dancing shoes and get ready to jump and jive as the party bingo that has been sweeping the nation arrives in the city.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: James ChapmanBongo's Bingo Credit: James Chapman

Bongo's Bingo is set to launch at Epic Studios in Magdalen Street on Saturday, October 5 and features dance-offs, rave intervals and plenty of heckling.

The latest launch in the city follows the success of the event at Ocean Room in Gorleston-on-Sea and it is also held in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Whether you're celebrating sweet 16 or naughty 40, the event is for all ages and includes a guilty pleasures soundtrack and prizes from a pink unicorn to Phillip Schofield cardboard cut-out.

Jonny Bongo, who co-founded Bongo's Bingo, said: "Myself and my business partner Joshua Burke started it in April 2015 in Liverpool.

Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's BingoBongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

"We never really knew where it would take us, we literally just wanted to do something different.

You may also want to watch:

"It's quintessentially bingo but we have amped it up just a little bit shall we say - everyone is dancing on the benches going mad one minute, then it's silence again as we play the bingo.

READ MORE: Breaking Bad-themed burger takeaway set to open in Norwich pub

"It could be 80s and 90s power ballads and hands in the air, then S Club the next, then Guns and Roses."

Jonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's BingoJonny Bongo - co-founder of Bongo's Bingo Credit: Supplied by Bongo's Bingo

The pair decided to create the event as they realised people were "bored" with normal nights out in clubs and wanted to create an immersive experience.

They have also run Bongo's Bingo Events in other European cities, Dubai and Australia.

Jonny added: "It's about escapism and nostalgia, it is having a rave to bangers with your mates then playing bingo, then dancing on the benches, then someone is dancing on stage to win their prize."

Ticket holders will also be given free entry to the after party at Epic Studios which will continue into the early hours.

Doors open at 6pm on October 5 and the show starts at 8pm with tickets available for £9 at bongosbingo.co.uk

Most Read

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Mother fears daughter is ‘left with scars forever’ amid claims she was cut with scalpel during emergency C-section

Amber Woollard's daughter Valenci was born with a two-inch laceration beneath her nose. Picture: Amber Woollard

Community speed watch volunteers reveal daily abuse from drivers

Volunteers from Attleborough community speed watch on London Road, near Rosecroft Primary School. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Collision involving lorry on busy Norwich road

The emergency services have been called to an incident on Queens Road. Picture: Google Maps

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

Cromer Carnival parade 2019: All you need to know

Cromer Carnival parade in 2018. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘It is a very sad day to see such a well-known, historic and respected name exit the brewing and pub business’ says CAMRA

CAMRA is concerned about potential effects of Greene King sale deal on the drink scene Picture: JASON BYET
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists