Search

Advanced search

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:25 03 April 2019

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

An independent coffee shop in the city has been voted in the top 50 across the UK.

Strangers Coffee Company Roastery in Dove Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStrangers Coffee Company Roastery in Dove Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Strangers Coffee House in Pottergate is the only place in East Anglia to be named in the top 50 coffee shop list.

The coffee available at the cafe is roasted at their nearby Dove Street unit and they also sell a range of sweet treats, soups and pastries.

The finalists were selected by Big 7 Travel, which produces travel, food and hotel content from across seven continents, and the top 50 were chosen through a poll across its 1.5 million community on social media and a panel of coffee experts.

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating.

Strangers Coffee Company's coffee shop and roasting house on Dove Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve AdamsStrangers Coffee Company's coffee shop and roasting house on Dove Street, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Big 7 Travel said: “Strangers is currently offering roughly five different coffees daily from around the world, working closely with some of the top coffee importers and roasting the coffee on site in their roastery.

“Staff are highly passionate about the coffee and always willing to answer coffee-related queries no matter how busy they are.”

The speciality coffee roasters was established in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks, with William Maddocks joining the team in 2014, and Alex has twice been named in the top 15 in the UK Barista Championships.

Strangers Coffee House posted on Facebook: “Awesome to be listed among the best 50 coffee shops in England (alongside some other fine establishments) by Big Seven Travel this week.

“We’re proud of our location in the beautiful Norwich Lanes.”

To see the full list click here.

Related articles

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Rapidly expanding village in line for 322 new homes

TimChris Farms Ltd, R & JM Place and Norfolk Homes are seeking to build on land off Green Lane West, south east of Rackheath. Photo: Norfolk Homes.

High hopes for Norfolk firm after sale to its employees

RPA in Loddon has seen its employees take over the running of the business. Picture: Archant

‘It will be a sad day’: Family-run business set to close in town after 107 years

Peter Cook (left) and Michael Cook (right) at Cooks Furnishers in Lowestoft. The shop will close later this year after 107 years in the town. Picture: Mick Howes

Mother’s heartache after ‘super slimmer’s’ tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Most Read

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Bus driver punched and knocked unconscious after swerving to avoid two men in Norwich

A Sanders bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Man arrested for drug driving tractor after two hit-and-runs

A John Deere, like this one, was involved in two hit-and-runs Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Ambulance and car involved in crash

Officers were called to Watton Road at about 12.45pm today (April 1) to reports of a crash at the junction with Old Watton Road. Picture: Chris Bishop

CCTV image released after man and woman are threatened outside Tesco store

Police have released a CCTV image following a public order incident outside a Norwich Tesco. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bad news on the high street for one Norfolk town

Holt Market Place. Picture: Google Street Maps

Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Old Catton stab victim rushed back to hospital after street knife attack

The scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Police investigations are continuing into fight in street in Hoveton

Police say investigations are continuing into Hoveton affray. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists