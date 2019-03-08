Norwich coffee shop voted one of the best in the UK

Strangers Coffee House in Norwich co-owners, left, Will Maddocks and Alex Sargeant. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

An independent coffee shop in the city has been voted in the top 50 across the UK.

Strangers Coffee House in Pottergate is the only place in East Anglia to be named in the top 50 coffee shop list.

The coffee available at the cafe is roasted at their nearby Dove Street unit and they also sell a range of sweet treats, soups and pastries.

The finalists were selected by Big 7 Travel, which produces travel, food and hotel content from across seven continents, and the top 50 were chosen through a poll across its 1.5 million community on social media and a panel of coffee experts.

Online reviews, previous media coverage and notable blogs were also included in the overall rating.

Big 7 Travel said: “Strangers is currently offering roughly five different coffees daily from around the world, working closely with some of the top coffee importers and roasting the coffee on site in their roastery.

“Staff are highly passionate about the coffee and always willing to answer coffee-related queries no matter how busy they are.”

The speciality coffee roasters was established in 2009 by Alex Sargeant and Samuel Maddocks, with William Maddocks joining the team in 2014, and Alex has twice been named in the top 15 in the UK Barista Championships.

Strangers Coffee House posted on Facebook: “Awesome to be listed among the best 50 coffee shops in England (alongside some other fine establishments) by Big Seven Travel this week.

“We’re proud of our location in the beautiful Norwich Lanes.”

To see the full list click here.