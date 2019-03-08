Search

Advanced search

N&N Festival, Beethoven Symphony No. 9 review: 'Proof there is no rival to live music'

PUBLISHED: 09:37 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:37 26 May 2019

Britten Sinfonia performed Beethoven's ninth symphony on the closing weekend of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival. Photo: Ben Ealovega

Britten Sinfonia performed Beethoven's ninth symphony on the closing weekend of the Norfolk & Norwich Festival. Photo: Ben Ealovega

Archant

It is a balmy May evening and a sold-out St Andrew's Hall is about to hear some of the most famous bars of music ever composed.

The Britten SinfoniaThe Britten Sinfonia

This performance of Beethoven's ninth and final symphony, by Britten Sinfonia, has been three years in the making. Expectation is in the Norwich air.

The evening begins with a bitter appetizer - a rendition of the deliberately uncomfortable The Eternal Recurrence written by Gerald Barry.

Composed 20 years ago, time has not healed this piece, but Jennifer France, the soprano soloist, tackles it with gusto and intensity, showcasing her vocal agility and clarity.

It makes Beethoven's ninth even sweeter.

When this was first performed in 1824, the German master had not written a piece for 12 years after critics lambasted his eighth.

With its breadth and range of musical devices, it is the perfect vehicle for Britten Sinfonia to display their considerable talent as a chamber orchestra.

They come alive during first movement, demonstrating both precision and power as the piece shuddered from minor to major and back again. There is brilliant interplay between strings and wind.

You may also want to watch:

In the spirited second movement, conductor Thomas Adès comes close to pogoing. The energy seems to build rather than wane over the 70-minute performance.

The orchestra expertly glides through these famous bars, loved and used by film makers, advertisers and politicians; from the Nazis to the European Union.

Ode to Joy, the final movement, is what the crowds in a sold out St Andrew's Hall are here for and what a treat they got.

It is a near perfect rendition.

As bass soloist Matthew Rose rallies the singers with the opening line, O Freunde, nicht diese Töne (O friends, not these sounds) it looked for a second like he has stolen the show.

His rich tones reverberate powerfully around the venue as he heralds the start of the choral finale.

But then comes the combined forces of the Britten Sinfonia Voices and the Choir of Royal Holloway, who together made up a chorus of singers.

They sing with huge power.

The main theme of Ode to Joy soars over the animated orchestra creating a wall of sound. When you hear a concert like this, there is no rivalry for live music.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Crowds rock out at Norwich 80s concert with Billy Ocean

Cutting Crew perform their hits on a sunny Bank Holiday weekend in Norwich - Let's Rock. Picture: Lee Blanchflower

‘They could be going down in 12 months’ - why Kalvin Phillips should reject move to Canaries

Kalvin Phillips tries to get to grips with Teemu Pukki at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Sinkhole appears in the middle of seaside town’s High Street

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters tackle blaze in smoke-logged chip shop

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sinkhole will shut High Street for SEVEN days - some businesses must use back doors

A sink hole has opened up in Sheringham's High Street. Picture: LIZ WITHINGTON

Let’s Rock Norwich, Billy Ocean review: ‘He had the crowd in the palm of his hand’

Billy Ocean Headlines Lets Rock Norwich 2019. Photo: Lee Blanchflower

Re-watch Norfolk magician wow Britain’s Got Talent judges

Thetford magician James Samuel performing with 4MG on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX

Despite injections and daily care, little Brooke loves school

Justine Sprawling with daughter Brooke, 11, who has a rare condition called ataxia telangiectasia. Picture: STUART ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists