Barns Courtney review: powerful, raw and raspy vocals equally as phenomenal as his deliverance

With support from Will & the People, Barns Courtney tore up Cambridge Junction as the UK leg of his tour promoting his latest album 404 draws to a close.

Let it be said that the amount of people in a crowd at a gig by no means is a reflection on the performer's talent.

Despite the majority of his songs having tens of millions of streams on Spotify, there weren't quite as many people attending last night's show as I had anticipated - but that didn't matter whatsoever.

What was impressive was that this didn't dampen Barns Courtney's spirit in the way that it might have for others. He tore the stage up with the highest energy levels and top quality stage performance that could easily rival those who have been in the game far longer.

There are many top touring musicians and bands that should take a leaf from Courtney's book - he was an absolute dream to watch perform.

His powerful, raw and raspy vocals were equally as phenomenal as his deliverance, even if it was a struggle to hear him clearly over the rest of the band on occasion. It was in the lighter sections and slower songs that we were really lucky to hear just what a quality vocal he can produce - something that seemed to come incredibly naturally for him.

Despite the set being a little on the short side for a headline act, spanning just over an hour, Courtney ensured that every second of that was packed to the brim with anthem after anthem, keeping the audience in the palm of his hands throughout.

Along with a variety of tracks from his latest album 404 and debut album The Attractions of Youth, Barns treated the audience to well-known track Glitter & Gold mid-way through the set. This song used was in the opening sequence of Netflix's Safe, reached No.1 on the UK Spotify Viral Chart after release and hit No.2 on the iTunes Alternative Chart - so naturally went down a storm with the audience.

Along with this, other favourites of mine included Hollow, Babylon, Champion and Kicks - all of which were delivered by Courtney and his supporting band with incredible amounts of power.

There's nothing better than going to a show where every single person on stage gives 100 percent to the performance, ensuring that not a single person left the venue disappointed.

The set was completed with 2015's single Fire, from his first album, which has amassed over 50 million streams on Spotify. Courtney finished off this song by climbing down off the stage and heading into the middle of the crowd to get the entire room jumping up and down with him. What a way to end an incredible set from a hugely talented artist.

A mention must be given to support act Will and the People who until last night I had never come across.

Along with some of the other audience members, I wasn't entirely sure what to expect when Will took to the stage in just some stripey boxer shorts with an almost crazed look on his face.

It's safe to say that they are a band like no other, and that definitely isn't a bad thing. Hailing from Brighton, this four-piece draw on elements of Reggae and Ska infusing it with their own crazy brand of genre defying music.

Never have I seen a band so unbelievably energetic on stage which made for an ideal warm up set for Barns Courtney. Will and the People seem to pride themselves in being a band completely in their own world which was actually really refreshing.

Behind all the facade, Will actually does have fantastic tone to his voice and the rest of the band were all hugely talented on their respective instruments. They are definitely a band I'd be intrigued to catch at another show.

