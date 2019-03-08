Banham Zoo visitors see animals in a different light

An unprecedented 3,000 people attended Banham Zoo's newly re-branded Banham Zoo at Sunset event on Saturday night.

Visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours for a special evening of nature, entertainment and stargazing.

"It's all about getting close to nature, appreciating the sunset with the Norwich Astronomical Society while the wonderful Norwich Community Choir sings animal songs," said David Field, chief executive of ZSEA, the charity which runs the zoo.

"There is something special as the sun goes down; some animals are just sitting back, while others like the owls are out and about. To be able to share that with so many of our supporters is incredible."

ZSEA launched its pledge earlier this year, which committed to helping save 15 species from extinction, improving the wellbeing of 15,000 people, and connecting 50,000 people to nature. Money raised during the evening will go towards making this happen, in particular the work to save vultures and rhinos.

