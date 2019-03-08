Search

Advanced search

Banham Zoo visitors see animals in a different light

PUBLISHED: 11:37 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 14 July 2019

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Sophie Stainthorpe

An unprecedented 3,000 people attended Banham Zoo's newly re-branded Banham Zoo at Sunset event on Saturday night.

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours for a special evening of nature, entertainment and stargazing.

"It's all about getting close to nature, appreciating the sunset with the Norwich Astronomical Society while the wonderful Norwich Community Choir sings animal songs," said David Field, chief executive of ZSEA, the charity which runs the zoo.

"There is something special as the sun goes down; some animals are just sitting back, while others like the owls are out and about. To be able to share that with so many of our supporters is incredible."

ZSEA launched its pledge earlier this year, which committed to helping save 15 species from extinction, improving the wellbeing of 15,000 people, and connecting 50,000 people to nature. Money raised during the evening will go towards making this happen, in particular the work to save vultures and rhinos.

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

You may also want to watch:

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Banham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie StainthorpeBanham Zoo's at Sunset event on July 13 where visitors were able to view the animals in a different light as the zoo opened its gates after hours. Picture: Sophie Stainthorpe

Most Read

A watermill restored by a Norfolk TV presenter has gone up for sale

The Mill at Newton by Castle Acre offers a number of distinctive character features along with views of the beautiful River Nar. Pictures: Savills

Norwich City transfer rumours: Oliveira exit moves a step closer

Nelson Oliveira looks set to leave Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

City boss Farke on transfer plans

Daniel Farke wants more additions at Norwich City. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells. Photo: Rob Silver

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Royal helicopter carrying Camilla involved in two near misses after Sandringham Flower Show

The incidents involved the Royal Helicopter, pictured here at Houghton Hall Picture: Ian Burt

‘You’re taking my flowers for my baby’ - anger after tributes to dead teenager are removed from roadside

Tributes have been left in The Walks to Reece Hornibrook Picture: Chris Bishop

Couple fear moving out for a THIRD time to fix new-build house problems

Tracy and Justin Revell still have no insulation in their home at Costessey after Taylor Wimpey have said they have installed it after over two years of remedial work and the couple moving out completely twice. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free art workshops to be held in Norwich

Artists will be running free workshops in Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Lydia Haines
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists