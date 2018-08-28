Multi award-winning comedian to appear in Norwich

Simon Munnery will be coming to Norwich.

A multi award-winning comic will be making an appearance in Norwich.

Simon Munnery will be appearing in Norwich. Picture: showandtelluk Simon Munnery will be appearing in Norwich. Picture: showandtelluk

Simon Munnery, double-time Edinburgh Comedy Award winner, will be bringing his latest stand-up show, ‘The Wreath’, to Norwich Arts Centre on February 21.

Mr Munnery has appeared on a number of national television shows including Either/Or, Attention Scum! and Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle.

The show is based around a single joke and promises not to mention Brexit or Trump at any point.

The comedian has been going for 34 years picking-up awards, such as a Chortle Award and a Sony Radio Award.

In past years, he has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival as well as appearing on a variety of radio shows that include BBC Radio 4’s Dave Gorman’s Genius show and was the character Alan Parker on Radio 1 throughout the 1990s.

For more information on the show, go to www.norwichartscentre.co.uk