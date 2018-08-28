Video

WATCH: New Avengers trailer features glimpse of Norwich

Avengers: Endgame which is due for release on April 25, 2019. Photo: Marvel Studios/IMDB Marvel Studios/IMDB

Marvel released their latest trailer for Avengers: Endgame during the Super Bowl last night and it featured a little slice of Norwich.

The film, which will premiere in April this year, is the fourth and final instalment of the Avengers cinematic saga.

Like the Avengers movies that came before it, Endgame will be an ambitious superhero crossover that brings together the worlds of Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and Spider Man, as well as The Guardians of The Galaxy and more.

The Sainsbury Centre art gallery, located at the University of East Anglia, was used as the Avengers HQ in the second Avengers movie, Age of Ultron, in 2015 and reprised its role for Avenger’s Infinity War.

Eagle-eyed viewers can spot it once again at around the 16 second mark of the new trailer.