5 ways to turn your evening and weekends into a great family day out

Take the whole family out for a fun day of bowling. Picture: Angela Sharpe Archant

Fill your evenings and weekends with a fun activity that will get your children off the sofa and bring the family together. Norwich-based entertainment centre, Superbowl UK can help.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Battle it out to see who the best bowler in the family is. Picture: Angela Sharpe Battle it out to see who the best bowler in the family is. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Group marketing executive, George Smith explains how a trip to the bowling alley can get even your surliest teenager involved and having fun.

Hire a space at the venue and create a birthday party the kids will not forget. Picture: Angela Sharpe Hire a space at the venue and create a birthday party the kids will not forget. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Book an after-school treat

Rush hour is no fun for anyone - why not make it more enjoyable and turn the school run into a trip to play ten pin bowling? Treat yourself and the children to a night off.

"They can blow off steam as they run, climb and slide in the indoor play area while you sit back and relax with a hot drink," George said. "There's no need to worry about dinner because you can use the after-school meal deal. Children can play and eat from £5.99 each. "

Disguising exercise as fun can be an effective way to keep the kids active and you can enjoy an earlier night when they've tired themselves out with playing.

Plan a mid-week play date

It takes a lot of imagination to plan fun activities to fill the time when you have the little ones all day, every day. Let someone else do the hard work for you.

The Crazy Club is an indoor soft play centre designed for young toddlers. It's open daily from 9am until 7pm. Under 1's can play for £1. It costs £3.99 for a ticket for children between one and three.

"They can learn in a stimulating and engaging environment and interact with other children," George explained. "It can break up the day and you can enjoy catching up with other parents."

From 9am until 10am every Saturday and Sunday, children can play for £1 and food menus are available throughout the day for everyone to snack and refuel.

Invite a little family competition

If you're organising Sunday Funday day out with the family, you can book a couple of games of bowling and take them for a day out in Norwich city centre.

Every Sunday after 7pm it's £2.50 per game in the 'Super Sunday deal.'

"You can ask to have the barriers up on the lanes for younger children, or those with bad aim, to make it a fairer game," George said. "Or you can battle it out on the bowling alley to see who's the best bowler in the family."

Throw them a party they won't forget

If you want to throw a party your child won't soon forget but could do without the mess at home - hire a space at the venue.

You can explore the range of party packages on offer and work with a member of the team to tailor the party to suit your needs.

"We'll help you create a special day that all your family and friends will enjoy," George said.

Remember, no matter how old you are, have fun

Have a rare night free when the children are at their grandparents?

Why not try a night out on the lanes? Relax with some drinks, play a couple of games of bowling and enjoy some time to yourself.

Every Tuesday there's 50pc off bowling and drinks meaning there's no need to spend a fortune for the adults to have fun.

Superbowl UK Norwich is an entertainment centre that has something to offer everyone. From bowling and games to the soft play centre and a range of food and drinks options all the family can enjoy.

Book tickets online and find bowling prices at superbowluk.co.uk, call 01603 531707 or email norwich@superbowl.co.uk. The bowling alley is in Castle Quarter, 100 Castle Meadow, Norwich, NR31 3DD if you want to stop by for a fun family day out.