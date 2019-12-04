Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Wine More

Review: It's not all bah humbug at A Biddy's Christmas Carol

PUBLISHED: 13:58 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:58 04 December 2019

Mark Finbow and Kiara Hawker, who between then play all of the character in Biddy's A Christmas Carol Picture: AL PULFORD

Mark Finbow and Kiara Hawker, who between then play all of the character in Biddy's A Christmas Carol Picture: AL PULFORD

AL PULFORD PHOTOGRAPHY

From miserly to merry, A Biddy's Christmas Carol is a festive journey that families will love to be a part of.

A tearoom isn't somewhere you'd normally expect to see a play, but as we stepped into Biddy's, on Lower Goat Lane in Norwich, it was clear that this was the perfect setting for A Christmas Carol. The independent tea house is a shrine to Victoriana, and as we enjoyed a cup of mulled apple juice and a delicious home-made mince pie before the show began, my seven-year-old son, Finley, was fascinated by the various pictures of people in Victorian clothes with animal heads.

The intimate upstairs space was ideal for this quirky and contemporary take on the Charles Dickens classic. All the parts are played by just two actors: Mark Finbow and Kiara Hawker - aided by a few teddy bear thespians taking the roles of the Cratchit family. It starts after the Christmas epiphany has taken place, with Ebenezer Scrooge and his clerk Bob Cratchit re-telling the story as a kind of "public service broadcast".

Sometimes they're playing themselves, sometimes other characters, all the while interacting with each other and the audience in their narrator roles. At one point, the reformed Scrooge even joins the audience, his top hat popped on someone else's head to represent his miserly former self.

You may also want to watch:

The play is aimed at families, so children are regularly invited to get involved, which added an improv element and got plenty of laughs, meaning no two shows will be the same.

There are no scene changes, instead, props and small costume additions let the audience know what's going on. The use of an old leather suitcase was particularly clever, serving as Bob Cratchit's desk, Scrooge's pillow, the home of the Cratchits - inside the case was a whole scene, complete with windows, pictures, a table which the teddy bear family sat around on Christmas Day - plus Scrooge's gravestone during the visit from the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

There is a slightly scary moment when the ghost of Scrooge's deceased business partner, Jacob Marley, visits him to deliver his life-changing message, but on the whole there's a lot to make you smile and laugh - my cheeks hurt by the end, which is always a good sign.

If you're looking for an intimate festive family outing, this is just the ticket.

This is the second year that Biddy's has hosted A Christmas Carol, and Norwich-based theatre company The Keeper's Daughter is also touring it around the region. It will be performed at Biddy's until Sunday, December 22, with multiple performances on some of the dates. Tickets are £10 each (£7.50 for under-14s), which includes mulled apple juice and home-made mince pies. Bookings can be made at www.biddystearoom.com or www.ticketsource.co.uk/biddysxmascarol

A full list of venues and dates for the touring show can be found at www.keepersdaughter.com

Most Read

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Young farmer has flock taken away after sheep drowns in ditch

Cameron Russell, inset, has been banned from keeping livestock. Picture: NTS/Antony Kelly

Driving instructor, 42, stole from wife after leaving her for student, 19

Norwich City Centre, Exterior Norwich Magistrates court Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Council probes how it hired contact of Lib Dem candidate for £1k a day job

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for North Norfolk. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Loganair plans to quit Norwich and cancel flights

Loganair has announced it plans to quit Norwich Airport. Picture: Loganair

Serious collision between bus and car on A149

A man was killed in a crash between a car and a bus on the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two police cars crash on way to call-out

The scene on Norwich Road, Swaffham, following a crash involving two police cars. Picture: Supplied

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Family lives off £3 a day while appearing on Channel 5 documentary

From left, finance expert Felicity Hannah, Aaron Ling, Rachel Newton and presenter Michael Buerk. Picture: ITN Productions.

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

No arrests over fire at industrial unit cannabis factory

Cannabis plants estimated to be worth £60k discovered inside an industrial unit near Eye following a fire. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists