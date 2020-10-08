The 9 best places to get curry in Norfolk according to Tripadvisor

It is national curry week (October 5th-11th) so we are asking the important question: where is the best place in Norfolk to get a curry?

Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Namaste Village at Queens Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Here are the top nine as ranked by Tripadvisor.

Namaste Village Norwich, Norwich

This family-run Indian dining restaurant wants to create a unique experience. Whilst ensuring authenticity and the finest Indian food, this restaurant serves vegetarian and vegan food from different regions of India. Customers get the best of both worlds: healthy and delicious food.

Dhaba at Fifteen, Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Dhaba at Fifteen, Magdalen Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

Dhaba At Fifteen, Norwich

This restaurant has a variety of Indian street food dishes, it has “combined the traditions of Indian home cooking and food carts with the refinement of contemporary cuisine”. Within the first year of opening, Dhaba at Fifteen was awarded the ‘best new Indian restaurant in Norfolk’.

New Saffron, Thetford

New Saffron, St Giles' Lane, Thetford. Picture: Google Streetview New Saffron, St Giles' Lane, Thetford. Picture: Google Streetview

The restaurant was opened in June 2013 and since then it has been creating authentic dishes with the finest ingredients and its own blends of spices. The restaurant say that it is serving the best Indian (Bangladeshi) food in Thetford. New Saffron was also awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice award in 2020.

Namaste India, Norwich

Namaste India is the sister restaurant to Namaste Village; it has Indian cuisine suitable for all including vegetarians and vegans. It uses fresh, local ingredients whilst it always tries to develop new and exciting flavours within its dishes.

Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley Namaste India in Opie Street. Picture: Denise Bradley

Duke of Delhi, Saxlingham Thorpe

Duke of Delhi has a highly experienced team who cook locally sourced quality ingredients as it creates dishes full of flavour and aroma. It uses a subtle blend of spices, meat, fish and vegetables to bring customers the ultimate taste of Bangladeshi and Indian cuisine.

The Merchants of Spice II, Thorpe St Andrew

Duke of Delhi, off Ipswich Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview Duke of Delhi, off Ipswich Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

This restaurant was opened following the success of the Merchants of Spice in Colegate. Situated in Thorpe St Andrew, customers can expect to receive the finest ingredients with authentic herbs and spices to flavour its dishes.

The Bank, Sheringham

This restaurant says its dining experience is all about unique tastes and flavours. It is a small family-run business which has a focus on Nepalese cuisine. Its chef uses homemade original spices and organic products from the Himalayan foothills.

The Merchants of Spice II, Yarmouth Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview The Merchants of Spice II, Yarmouth Road, Norwich. Picture: Google Streetview

The Downham Tandoori Restaurant, Downham Market

This restaurant claims to be “the finest Indian restaurant and takeaway in West Norfolk” with its traditional herbs and spices. Its doors have been open since 1996 and since then it has been the heart of Indian cuisine in Downham Market.

Titash Indian Restaurant, Downham Market

The Bank, Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Streetview The Bank, Church Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Streetview

Titash Restaurant has been serving customers for 12 years, it has established itself as built on tradition. Customers can expect a memorable dining experience as the chef has 32 years of culinary experience under their belt. It serves traditional South Asian cuisine “in its truest form”.