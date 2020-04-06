11 local artists to discover during lockdown

Cassandra Goldsack, Kat Wheeler, Martin Laurance, Vanessa Pooley.

Kate Wolstenholme selects just some of our region’s artists you should go and check out online during self-isolation.

"Balance". Mother and child figures in bronze, by Vanessa Pooley. Picture: Pete Huggins "Balance". Mother and child figures in bronze, by Vanessa Pooley. Picture: Pete Huggins

Imagine self-isolation without all the beautiful textiles, paintings, prints, ceramics and photographs which fill our homes. The things with which you fill a house to make it the comfort of a home. It is more important than ever that we support local artists at this time of turmoil and worry. They need our support and we need their creativity. So let us look towards our county’s creatives for inspiration and show our support in their work.

Female figure sculpture in ceramic, by Vanessa Pooley. Picture: Pete Huggins Female figure sculpture in ceramic, by Vanessa Pooley. Picture: Pete Huggins

Vanessa Pooley

Silver earrings by Cassandra Goldsack of Abnoba Jewellery. Picture: Cassandra Goldsack Silver earrings by Cassandra Goldsack of Abnoba Jewellery. Picture: Cassandra Goldsack

Vanessa Pooley is a Norwich-based sculptor who specialises in bronze and ceramic figures which explore the female form with all its flowing curves. Ms Pooley is a fellow of the British Society of Sculptors. Her sculptures have a calmness and soothing flow to them and can be placed indoors or outdoors.

https://vanessapooley.com/

@vanessapooley on Instagram

Copper pendant by Cassandra Goldsack of Abnoba Jewellery. Picture: Cassandra Goldsack Copper pendant by Cassandra Goldsack of Abnoba Jewellery. Picture: Cassandra Goldsack

Illustration by Hollie West. Picture: Hollie West Illustration by Hollie West. Picture: Hollie West

Tattoo by artist Hollie West. Picture: Hollie West Tattoo by artist Hollie West. Picture: Hollie West

Cassandra Goldsack / Abnoba Jewellery

Cassandra Goldsack is a jeweller whose work is inspired by nature. A lot of Ms Goldsack’s work is made by making moulds using materials found in the natural environment, creating pieces in silver or copper. Each work has a direct link to our countryside, for example, the fern leaf was collected from Mousehold Heath. If you have a sentimental tree for instance, she could make a piece of jewellery cast from one of its leaves.

Her work is stocked in craft shops around the county and National Trust shops, but in the meantime, you can purchase from her Etsy shop: https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/AbnobaJewellery

"Walking Through Polkey's Memory" relief engraving and woodcut by Neil Bousfield. Picture: Neil Bousfield "Walking Through Polkey's Memory" relief engraving and woodcut by Neil Bousfield. Picture: Neil Bousfield

@abnoba_jewellery on Instagram

Orford Ness painting by Martin Laurance. Picture: Martin Laurance Orford Ness painting by Martin Laurance. Picture: Martin Laurance

Terracotta pottery by Philippa Lee. Picture: Philippa Lee Terracotta pottery by Philippa Lee. Picture: Philippa Lee

Hollie West

Ink print using textiles by Jayne McConnell. Picture: Jayne McConnell Ink print using textiles by Jayne McConnell. Picture: Jayne McConnell

Hollie West is an illustrator and tattoo artist whose work is fun and colourful. During the lockdown period, she is focusing on making prints, as well as free downloadable colouring sheets, which can be found here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/r4liq7h8cvkbxuy/AAAK6noCKg-mdOy5apdEwLa-a?dl=0. This is a good time to be designing a new tattoo ready for when we go back to normal!

@holliewestillustration / @hollietoldmeto on Instagram

Ink print using textiles by Jayne McConnell. Picture: Jayne McConnell Ink print using textiles by Jayne McConnell. Picture: Jayne McConnell

"Home". Screenprint by Paul McNeill. Picture: Paul McNeill "Home". Screenprint by Paul McNeill. Picture: Paul McNeill

Cacti pots by Kat Wheeler. Picture: Kat Wheeler Cacti pots by Kat Wheeler. Picture: Kat Wheeler

Neil Bousfield

Neil Bousfield is a print maker who specialises in relief printing and wood engraving, creating prints from sketches he has made on location. By carving into wood or making a relief out of other materials, Mr Bousfield covers the block in ink to make a print on paper.

His work focuses on changes within a landscape, for instance to do with time or date. His work on the North Norfolk Coast and The Broads looks at these vulnerable, ever-changing and transforming landscapes.

Mugs by Kat Wheeler. Picture: Kat Wheeler Mugs by Kat Wheeler. Picture: Kat Wheeler

He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers and an elected member of The Society of Wood Engravers and has work in collections all over the world, including the V&A.

https://www.neilbousfield.com/

@neilbousfield on Instagram

New Orleans. Picture: James Sparshatt New Orleans. Picture: James Sparshatt

Martin Laurance

Martin Laurance is an abstract painter whose work focuses on the landscape. Mr Laurance’s work reflects the way he felt when stood in the landscape, sketching out forms, structures and sensations. When back in his studio, he paints using the paint type and canvas size he deems best suited for the subject he is representing.

https://martinlaurance.com/

@mlauranceartist on Instagram

New Orleans. Picture: James Sparshatt New Orleans. Picture: James Sparshatt

Philippa Lee

Painting by Rachael Dalzell. Picture: Rachael Dalzell Painting by Rachael Dalzell. Picture: Rachael Dalzell

Philippa Lee is a potter and owner of The Hare and the Hen in Burnham Deepdale. Her pots are fun and light-hearted, designed with a nature theme for everyday use in the home. They are made of terracotta and safe in the microwave, dishwasher and oven. Ms Lee’s pots and kitchen or bathroom tiles can be purchased by contacting her through her website whilst the shop is closed due to the virus. She takes commissions for any personal designs you may like.

http://www.philippaleepottery.co.uk/

Jayne McConnell

Jayne McConnell is a print maker who works with textiles to create her prints. Her work explores the way in which textiles can carry memories and be a comforting shield from the world. By printing them, these memories are preserved, and the piece of clothing is seen as more than just something to wear.

https://www.jaynemcconnell.com/index.html

@jayne.mcconnell on Instagram

Paul McNeill

Paul McNeill is a print maker whose work explores the alphabet through screen printing.

@mandy_doubt on Instagram

Kat Wheeler

Kat Wheeler is a potter based on the North Norfolk Coast. Her functional stoneware is inspired by the colours and textures of our coastline. She likes to show off the colours and textures in the clay which have been created during the reduction firing process, so her pots are often minimal. During lockdown Ms Wheeler is working on some video tutorials to be published online.

@katwheelerceramics on Instagram

@katspots on Facebook

James Sparshatt

James Sparshatt is a fine art and documentary photographer and owner of Capital Culture Gallery in Coltishall. The work shown here was shot in New Orleans, whilst making a project on the jazz and street music of the city. His work is often shot with a lot of energy and spirit, working to capture a sense of a place.

@jamessparshattphotography on Instagram

https://www.jamessparshatt.com/

Rachael Dalzell

Working from her Norfolk studio, Rachael Dalzell is inspired by nature and her paintings are large scale, colourful and abstract. She works on commissions such as one for the new East Anglian Children’s Hospice ‘The Nook’.

@artist_rachaeldalzell on Instagram

https://rachaeldalzell.com/