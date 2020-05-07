18-year-old baker is delivering amazing treats and celebration cakes in lockdown

Morgan Lewis has continued to deliver treats and celebration cakes during lockdown Picture: Samantha Lewis Archant

Morgan Lewis is one of East Anglia’s youngest baking entrepreneurs, crafting drip extraordinary drip cakes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Morgan Lewis has continued to deliver treats and celebration cakes during lockdown Picture: Samantha Lewis Morgan Lewis has continued to deliver treats and celebration cakes during lockdown Picture: Samantha Lewis

At just 18-years-old Morgan Lewis has proven a maturity and talent beyond her years. The founder of her own gourmet baking business Bakeaholics UK, set in the heart of Norfolk, Morgan has taken lockdown in her stride. Instead of waiting out the storm, and planning a return to the local markets scene once social distancing measures are relaxed, she has been indundated with orders for celebration cakes and treat boxes, and has continued to serve the local foodie community, which was quick to take her under its wing.

Incredibly detailed, meticulously decorated drip-cakes have become Morgan’s signature - none would look amiss in the window of the UK’s top bakeries - and customer orders have flooded in for birthdays and anniversaries. With the diary filling up, Morgan decided to launch the Bakeaholics treat box for delivery. Jam-packed with her most popular bakes, the boxes (£12.50) include one each of a salted caramel crunch, Nutella-stuffed cookie, Kinder Bueno blondie, Crunchie-loaded brownie and Lotus Biscoff rocky road. Delivery is free within three miles of her HQ or available for a small charge on Thursdays to NR postcodes around Attleborough, Wymondham and Norwich, and on Fridays around Thetford, Mildenhall, Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and nearby IP postcodes.

Morgan’s always had a passion for baking, but it took a few false starts, and encouragement from her parents to get ahead on her dream career.

“It took three days into starting my A levels for me to realise they weren’t for me,” she said. “As you can imagine, my parents were upset and tried to convince me to stay. I ended up going to City College in Norwich to study performing arts as I have always loved acting as well as baking. With my ever-growing passion for baking – I used to drive my parents mad at all the mess in our kitchen. After one year at City College, I decided that I wouldn’t be going back, which again made my parents a little mad. However, they knew my passion for baking cakes and they told me to always follow my heart.”

Morgan Lewis has continued to deliver treats and celebration cakes during lockdown Picture: Samantha Lewis Morgan Lewis has continued to deliver treats and celebration cakes during lockdown Picture: Samantha Lewis

You may also want to watch:

But parental support went above and beyond when Morgan went on holiday to Mexico, she said: “When we got collected from the airport and returned home, I found out that my parents had spent the week converting one side of the garage into a kitchen for me. I was completely taken back. Firstly about how they had managed to keep it a secret and secondly that my dad had given up half of his precious garage. On that day, Bakeaholics was formed. When the coronavirus pandemic started, I was worried as I had so many events planned which were understandably cancelled. I also had so many plans to expand the business that I had to put on hold. But thanks to that kitchen, and having my bakery in the house, I was able to look at different ways to operate.”

Morgan’s earliest memory of baking was making as much mess at home, whilst baking with mother, in the more traditional family kitchen. Whilst she also credits “her own school Mary Berry”, Mrs Amodio who taught her at Wymondham College.

As her passion grew, Morgan knew this would only be satisfied by starting her own business – this is when Bakeaholics UK was born.

Bakeaholics’ birthday cakes soon became a big hit in both Norfolk and Suffolk homes, while she enjoyed similar success attending weekly markets in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Mildenhall where her brownie slices, cookies, and cakes proved very popular. She said: “I am very chatty and I love the atmosphere and friendships that are formed at markets. This is where I have built up a lot of my customer base with some very lovely loyal customers who were buying my cakes every week.

“One day I would love to have my own shop where everyone can come and enjoy cake and coffee in the prettiest pink very ‘girly’ cafe the world has ever seen. I would also love to be able to teach others how to make cakes, maybe on my own YouTube cookery show.”

Find out more at the Bakeaholics Instagram page.