Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Why Access to Justice week matters so much

PUBLISHED: 21:09 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:09 23 February 2020

Jane Basham

Jane Basham

Jane Basham

Archant

February 24 to Febraury 28 marks Access to Justice week. Here Jane Basham, the new chief executive officer of Norfolk Community Law Service (NCLS) explains why it's important

Tucked away in a corner of Norwich, Norfolk Community Law Service shares a suite of offices, crammed with a small team of staff and volunteers. The phones do not stop. On Tuesdays and Fridays when we run our Free Legal Advice service on Employment, Family and General issues there's always a queue of people. Some turn up an hour before the office opens, desperate for help. Many have tried other advice agencies. We are their last chance.

During the week our specialist Welfare Rights team spend time with people with serious life limiting disabilities, helping them prepare for the degrading experience of a Personal Independent Payment Appeal Tribunal. People plunged deeper into poverty because of extensive Court delays.

Our expert debt case workers reassure people who have fallen into debt through redundancy, ill health or an unlucky roll of the dice. We will write back to the 20 creditors, get the bailiffs off their backs giving them breathing space and help them decide how to get rid of and/or manage their debt.

Vulnerable women who have fled domestic abuse sit with our experienced Immigration advisers. We secure them the right to stay here for a while, which opens the door to a place in a refuge and freedom from their abuser.

You may also want to watch:

Our Family Court Support Service community volunteers greet and reassure anxious parents facing a complex legal fight for access to their children in the Family Court.

A parent for whom no legal representation is available, and even if it were, it would be unaffordable.

Access to Justice is not wigs and gowns, fat cat lawyers, compensation culture or the rights of undeserving others.

"Justice cannot be for one side alone but must be for both," said Eleanor Roosevelt.

Happy 'Access to Justice' week. We are here if you need us.

Contact Norfolk Community Law Serivce www.ncls.co.uk or on 01603 496623

Most Read

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Emergency worker’s thanks to public after Maltesers left on ambulance windscreen

The Maltesers left on the ambulance windscreen in Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Fallen tree pulls down power cables and blocks main road through town

Police have closed London Road in Thetford after a fallen tree pulled down overhead power cables. . Picture: James Bass

Chafer grubs - the 15mm pests causing havoc for sports teams

The chafer grub. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flack's family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Body of missing woman found in river

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Concerns growing over missing woman

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Firm which trades on its veganism - but buys staff bacon butties

The delivery of bacon and egg baps arrives at the Ethica offices, the self proclaimed vegan digital marketing company at St Giles House. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Restaurant review: ‘One of the most family-friendly places to eat in Norwich’

The Stables at the Royal Norwich Picture: Shorthose Russell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist in his 30s dies following crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the B1149 (pictured), between Edgefield and Holt, at around 1.50pm on Saturday, February 22. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

‘Extremely disappointing’ - Tettey apologises to Canaries fans for abject effort at Wolves

Alex Tettey applauds City's travelling fans Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Farke unhappy at ‘soft touch’ City in 3-0 Wolves defeat

Daniel Farke and Grant Hanley applaud the Norwich City fans at the end of a 3-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Premier League defeat to Wolves

Tim Krul pulled off some impressive first half stops for Norwich City against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24