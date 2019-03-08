41 places to eat vegan in East Anglia

There are so many places to eat plant-based food in East Anglia Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Roxiller

Whether you're trying to cut down on your meat intake or you're a die-hard vegan, there have never been so many places to eat plant-based food in the east. We've rounded up a selection of favourites from Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hank's Deli, Ipswich

Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich Geoff Bligh and Philip Rivers at the coffee bar at Hank's Deli & Shop in Ipswich

As Ipswich's first 100 per cent vegan deli and shop, you'll find a plethora of plant-based goodies to eat in store or to take home and cook. You'll struggle to choose between healthy falafel lunch boxes, a slightly naughty meatball pastry or a devilishly-good slice of chocolate cake.

Hungry Cat Café, Harleston

In a bid to help save the planet, Hungry Cat Café serves up tasty vegan food to the residents of Harleston. Local favourites include the mushroom and avocado burger with homemade cheese sauce, rice paper wraps filled with jackfrruit, and soya mince bolognaise. Hosting regular themed nights, such as vegan speed dating, this charming café boasts a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere.

A soya mince bolognaise Credit: Hungry Cat Cafe A soya mince bolognaise Credit: Hungry Cat Cafe

The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge

This award-winning pub is home to delicious grub - suitable for meat-eaters, vegetarian and vegans alike. The specialist plant-based menu includes avocado on toast to start, smoked potato gnocchi for mains, and white peach crumble to finish, as well as a host of other dishes.

Vegan Paella from Unruly Pig Credit: Brendan Unruly Pig Vegan Paella from Unruly Pig Credit: Brendan Unruly Pig

Erpingham House, Norwich

Healthy, sustainable and animal-free food is at the heart food at Erpingham House, as they believe that delicious food should be suitable for all. Each dish includes fresh ingredients that have been produced locally and sourced responsibly, ensuring every customer can makes kind choices. Choices include chick'n Caesar salad, classic American cheeseburger with fries and many more.

River Green Café, Norwich

Processed with VSCO with au5 preset Processed with VSCO with au5 preset

Specialising in vegetarian, vegan and free-from food, River Green Café have been producing cruelty-free, environmentally-friendly food since 2011. The cashew, date and apricot filled aubergine which is served with saffron rice goes down a treat on Friday night. The café also hosts vegan buffet nights and cookery classes - so you can enjoy making delicious plant-based food yourself!

Maharani, Ipswich

Sample the best plant-based Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine at Maharani, which is home to an extensive vegan menu featuring dishes such as potato and bengum bhuna, vegetable handi korai and mushroom biryani. Dine in or order a free home delivery.

Strawberry dessert on blue plate Photos: Katherine Avey Strawberry dessert on blue plate Photos: Katherine Avey

Namaste, Norwich

Experience the spirit and spice of India at Namaste, a vegetarian and vegan restaurant that offers healthy and delicious dishes. Whether you fancy a classic onion bhaji, hara bhara kabab or potato samosa, Namaste will not disappoint. Although a large proportion of the menu is already vegan-friendly, many vegetarian dishes can be veganised.

The Maharani is first local curry house to introduce a fully vegan menu The Maharani is first local curry house to introduce a fully vegan menu

The Vegetarian Red Lion, Ipswich

As specialists in vegetarian and alternative dining, The Vegetarian Red Lion offers a wide selection of vegan-friendly dishes. Enjoy a variety of different cuisines under one roof, including a Mexican toasted burrito on garlic rice, an Indian chickpea masala curry and many more.

Cradle, Sudbury

Selection of plant-based nibbles from Namaste Picture: Jennifer Nimmer Selection of plant-based nibbles from Namaste Picture: Jennifer Nimmer

As a certified social enterprise and Community Interest Company, Cradle's passionate about encouraging people to make more informed choices about the food they eat - and what better way to do so than serving a delicious range of vegan bakes and dishes every day? Arrive early to try their freshly baked croissants, or dine in the evening to try their fennel tart with courgette tagliatelle.

The Tipsy Vegan, Norwich

Wander through the quaint streets of Norwich to find The Tipsy Vegan, an ethical eatery and bar that serves a range freshly-prepared meals. The team works hard to ensure the menu is well balanced, featuring cuisines across the world. The Tipsy Vegan uses ingredients of the highest possible quality, taking plant-based food to the next level. Their 'bacon' pancakes are always a hit!

Restaurant review, The Vegetarian Red Lion, Great Bricett: Gruyere and chive croquettes with sweet chilli dip. Restaurant review, The Vegetarian Red Lion, Great Bricett: Gruyere and chive croquettes with sweet chilli dip.

The Greenhouse Café, Felixstowe

From their meatless menu to their up-cycled furniture, this family-run business puts sustainability and ethics at the heart of everything they do. The owners are a mother-and-daughter duo with a vision to bring plant-based eating to Felixstowe. Their menu is fully vegan and includes fry ups, burgers, pancakes and more. If you've visiting on a Saturday morning, try the full greenhouse stack, which is the ultimate vegan breakfast!

The Cradle tartine The Cradle tartine

Hullabaloo, Ipswich

Enjoy a range of freshly prepared vegan meals at Hullabalo - a quirky and completely plant-based eatery located in the Ipswich town centre. The menu frequently changes, but you'll often find sourdough toasties, chowders and a delicious range of cakes. You can also choose from a range of different waffle toppings, such as strawberries, cashew crème, berry compote and many more.

Yak and Yeti, Colchester

Vegan Fry Up with toast, beans, tomato, potatoes and bacon from The Tipsy Vegan with coffee Credit: The Tipsy Vegan Vegan Fry Up with toast, beans, tomato, potatoes and bacon from The Tipsy Vegan with coffee Credit: The Tipsy Vegan

Head down to Yak and Yeti to get your Friday night curry fix. Their extensive vegan menu, which includes potato aloo gobi, smoked aubergine baigan bharta and vegetable korma, is packed full of variety, ensuring every dish is bursting with flavour.

Vegee, Lowestoft

Find Vegee deli at The Tramway Hotel, which serves up superb vegan food five days a week. Enjoy fresh ground coffee, vegan cheeses, antipasti, pastries, salad boxes and so much more. You can also choose from a selection of vegan wines and gluten-free beers. The house battered phish, and the aubergine, potato and spinach curry are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.

A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe

Moorish Falafel Bar, Norwich

Inspired by the zesty flavours of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine, Moorish Falafel Bar serves up a variety of classic burgers, salad bowls and wraps. On your next visit pop up stairs to take a look at the art gallery that showcases local artists free of charge.

Spinach pancakes are just one of the creative lunchtime bites on offer at Hullabaloo Spinach pancakes are just one of the creative lunchtime bites on offer at Hullabaloo

Socius, King's Lynn

The menu at Socius frequently changes, so you're likely to be offered a different plant-based dish on every visit. Some of the favourites include roasted artichokes, escarole and golden raisins, as well as roasted squash, pumpkin seeds, sage and onions.

Waffle On, Clacton

Plant-based tempura from Yak and Yeti Credit: Laxman Gautam Plant-based tempura from Yak and Yeti Credit: Laxman Gautam

Take a trip to the seaside and pop into Waffle On to try their mouth-watering range of pancakes and waffles. Dairy-free milkshake and ice cream flavours include peanut butter fudge, cookie dough and Lotus Biscoff. Their vegan menu also includes burgers, sandwiches, subs and wraps.

Ancestors Coffee House, Norwich

Relax and unwind at the family-run coffee shop located just outside the centre of Norwich. Find a selection of coffees, smoothies, sandwiches all of which are completely plant-based, as well as delicious Buddha bowls packed with chickpeas, carrots, sweet potato and broccoli. Oh, and they now serve brunch seven days a week!

Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee Vegee is a completely plant-based deli in Lowestoft where everything is made fresh every day Picture: Mark Gee

The Nourish Co., Colchester

Each day The Nourish Co. displays a rotating menu of specials, such as vegetable Thai green curry, crunchy satay noodles and roasted vegetables and tofu ricotta lasagne. They also have a staple menu with dishes that are available every day - all of which are plant-based.

Falafel, Hummous, Baba Ghanoush, Stuffed Vine Leaves and Tabuleh from Moorish Credit: Matyas Paul Falafel, Hummous, Baba Ghanoush, Stuffed Vine Leaves and Tabuleh from Moorish Credit: Matyas Paul

Aqua Eight, Ipswich

You may also want to watch:

Aqua Eight's vegan menu spans a tempting range of tofu, rice, noodle and vegetable dishes, all of which are made using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. We would recommend the golden tofu baskets with minced vegetables or the stir fry gai lan in oyster sauce - they're not to be missed!

Tapas from Socius Image: Socius Tapas from Socius Image: Socius

Casa Del Mar, Bury Saint Edmunds

Visit this quaint eatery to receive the 'Casa experience', which promises fresh, vibrant tapas and meze, accompanied by relaxing music. The extensive vegan menu boasts classic dishes, including patatas bravas, falafel with muhammara and courgette kofras with tzatziki.

The Bicycle Shop, Norwich

Vegan fry up with beans, mushroom, bacon, tomatoes, hash brown and sausages Credit: Waffle On Clacton Vegan fry up with beans, mushroom, bacon, tomatoes, hash brown and sausages Credit: Waffle On Clacton

The name of this eatery references the venues 82-year history as a bicycle shop. Open from early morning, to late at night, The Bicycle shop spans three floors, all of which are filled with art, plants and mismatched furniture. The vegan menu features a range of small, large, sharing and on the side dishes, including a mushroom, edamame and carrot katsu ramen and a West African peanut stew.

Sip and Tuck, Colchester

Get creative at Sip and Tuck by drawing all over their chalkboard tables. This fun and friendly café offers the perfect weekend brunch spot for vegans, vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Make sure you try the vegan breakfast, which is packed with plant-based goodness - it won't disappoint!

Briarbank Brewing Company, Ipswich

Briarbank Brewing Company produces a wide range of award-winning ales straight from their barrels to your glass. And as 99% of their beer is vegan, everyone can enjoy them. Their food menu also includes a variety of vegan options, making this an ideal venue to visit when you want to sit back, relax and enjoy some good-quality food. We'd recommend the grapefruit or mocha porter IPA.

The Dolphin Inn, Nowrich

Head on down to The Dolphin Inn to enjoy 2-for-1 on vegan dished every Thursday. The chefs specially produce each dish using delicious seasonal ingredients, meaning the menu often changes to suit the time of year. We'd recommend the warm Buddha bowl, which includes autumn vegetables, spiced cous cous and sweet potato wedges.

Edmundo Lounge, Bury Saint Edmunds

Offering vegan breakfasts, brunches, lunches, main dishes, tapas, puddings and cakes, you really will be spoilt for choice at Edmundo Lounge's. Local lounges can be found in Sudbury, Bury Saint Edmunds and Witham. Why not try the Mexican superbowl or the falafel salad?

The Walnut Tree Thwaite, Eye

Classic pub grub now has a vegan twist, thanks to this cosy eatery. The animal-friendly menu features dishes such as smoked almond tofu ramen, and the walnut tree Budda bowl. Many of the vegetarian options can also be veganised.

Benedicts, Norwich

The experienced team at Benedicts will deliver a full-on plant-based feast, boasting some of the best vegan food around including a tasty celeriac soup and the vegetable terrine. The vegan menu will be specially prepared, so you will need to give notice before arriving.

Caffe Sala, Colchester

If you're in the mood for fresh coffee and delicious food, head to Caffe Sala. Using beans sourced from Brazil, El Salvador and India, each mug of coffee has a smooth taste with notes of caramel - perfect to enjoy on a weekend morning. The separate vegan menu boasts a variety of plant-based cakes, as well as a pesto, olive and sun-blushed tomato panini and a hummous and onion jacket potato.

Tofurei, Norwich

Kick back and relax when you visit Tofurei - the 100% plant-based coffee shop and 'grab 'n' go' eatery. You'll find burgers, draught kombucha and loose tofu, which has been locally made in Lenwade, Norfolk. If you fancy paying Tofurei a visit in the colder months, make sure you try their 'winter special' hot milk. Make sure you try their soysages, which make a great meat replacement.

Takayama, Ipswich

Voted the best place to eat in Ipswich, this authentic Japanese and Korean restaurant will serve up something for everyone. Takayama showcases its very own vegan menu, including vegetable tempura rolls, avocado bibimbap, yasai tempura udon and many more.

Wild Thyme, Norwich

Have you ever tried a vegan paella? Head down to Wild Thyme to try their amazing variety of classic meat dishes, all of which have been veganised. Serving delicious breakfasts, lunches and dinners, Wild Thyme is a unique, vegetarian café located in the heart of Norwich. The menu clearly labels vegan, gluten-free and dishes containing nuts, making it easy for those with dietary requirements to choose their meal.

Tuddenham Mill, Newmarket

At the Tuddenham Mill, you'll find a genuine passion for quality food and wine, set in a picturesque Suffolk location. Their vegan menu offers a strong selection of choices, ranging from celeriac soup to start, to caramelised banana, vanilla poached and blueberries to finish.

The Tavern on St John's, Bury Saint Edmunds

The second Thursday of every month is Vegan Night at The Tavern on St John's, where you'll find 20% off plant-based food and exciting new dishes. Boasting a full vegan menu which includes garlic and tomato gnocchi, vegan pizza and the much-loved Moving Mountains burger, The Tavern on St John's is a great choice any day of the week.

Benoli, Norwich

Tucked away at the bottom of Timber Hill, Benoli is an Italian restaurant that focuses on producing fresh, handcrafted classics. The vegan menu includes a range of antipasti, pastas, sides and desserts, all of which are made using high-quality ingredients. Must-have favourites include the bucatini arrabiata followed by the fig, saba and walnut gelato.

Shakers Diner, Colchester

Get your vegan milkshake fix at this 1950s inspired diner. With over 25 different milkshake and ice cream flavours, vegans will never have to miss out on sweet treats again. But the menu isn't just reserved for delicious drinks as you'll also find pancakes, burgers, hot dogs and more. Burgers include BBQ bacon cheeseburger, sloppy Joe's (made with jackfruit), and all can be upgraded to a Moving Mountains patty.

Art Café, Holt

Find paintings, textiles and beautiful objects sourced from local artists, as well as tasty vegetarian and vegan food at Art Café. Offering the perfect all-year-round destination, you can cuddle up to a roaring fire during the winter, or enjoy the sunshine in the courtyard on bright, warm days. The menu changes daily to keep every dish new and exciting, but Art Café is well known for its delicious selection of soups and cakes.

Honeystone Pub, Hunstanton

Located in north Norfolk, this homely pub is the ideal place to visit if you fancy tucking into some hearty, plant-based food. The menu features The Moving Mountains Burger, as well as buffalo cauliflower Tacos, Baby Aubergine, Cauliflower and Coconut Curry, a selection of pizzas and other classic options.

The Olive Branch, Colchester

The Olive Branch will transport you to the Middle East with its tasty array of Syrian food. Try their Mediterranean okra, chickpea fatteh, or their wide selection of pastry, mana'eesh and cold starters. The Olive Branch also does things a little differently, and marks up dishes that are not suitable for vegans, rather than highlighting vegan-friendly dishes.

Swan Inn, Norwich

Fancy a spiced chickpea, aubergine and spinach burger, followed by a coconut milk sorbet with strawberries? Head on down to the Swan Inn to sample their extensive vegan offering, which is a guaranteed crowd pleasers!

Clock House Café, Coggeshall

Enjoy vegan-friendly breakfasts, lunches and tapas and the Clock House Café - a small, quaint eatery in the rural village of Coggeshall. The menu caters to all dietary requirements and serves up a variety of food suitable for vegans and non-vegans alike, including spinach and sweet potato dhal, salad bowl with warm roasted veg, rice and grains, and falafel, hummus and salad wrap.