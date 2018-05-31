12 US sitcoms to add to your watchlist

Parks and Recreation. Picture: Sky/NBC Universal © 2011 Open 4 Business Productions LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Parks and Recreation and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt are among the stateside sitcoms you should add to your watchlist.

The Good Place. Picture: Netflix/NBC/IMDb The Good Place. Picture: Netflix/NBC/IMDb

Seinfeld

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this “show about nothing” is widely regarded as the best sitcom of all time. Set in New York, Seinfeld stars as a fictionalised version of himself, alongside Jason Alexander as George Costanza, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes and Michael Richards as his eccentric neighbour Cosmo Kramer.

Where can I watch it?

It’s currently streaming on All 4.

The Office. Picture: NBC Universal Television/IMDb The Office. Picture: NBC Universal Television/IMDb

Parks and Recreation

Created by Greg Daniels and Michael Schur, Amy Poehler stars as Leslie Knope, the relentlessly upbeat deputy director of Pawnee, Indiana’s Parks and Recreation department. The fantastic ensemble cast includes Rashida Jones as Ann Perkins, Aziz Ansari as Tom Haverford, Nick Offerman as the oh-so-quoteable Ron Swanson, Aubrey Plaza as April Ludgate, Chris Pratt as Andy Dwyer, Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt and Retta as Donna Meagle.

The award-wining show ran for seven seasons from 2009-2015 and many of the cast recently reunited for a special quarantine episode to raise money for the charity Feeding America, including a tribute to one of Pawnee’s most famous residents – L’il Sebastian the miniature horse.

Schitt's Creek. Picture: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)/IMDB Schitt's Creek. Picture: Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)/IMDB

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Amazon Prime and Now TV. The quarantine episode isn’t currently available in the UK.

30 Rock

Based on writer and star Tina Fey’s experiences as head writer for Saturday Night Live, satirical and surreal sitcom 30 Rock is set behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch show. Fey plays writer Liz Lemon, with a supporting cast including Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski and Jack McBrayer. And guest stars have included Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Oprah Winfrey, Carrie Fisher and Jon Hamm.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Amazon Prime.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tina Fey then went on to co-create Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt with Robert Carlock for Netflix. Starring Ellie Kemper, it follows Kimmy as she moves to New York and adjusts to life after being rescued from a doomsday cult where she and three other women were held for 15 years by Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne (Jon Hamm).Tituss Burgess stars as her roommate, struggling actor Titus Andromedon, Carol Kane plays her landlady Lillian Kaushtupper and Jane Krakowski returns as her boss, socialite Jacqueline Vorgees. It ran for four seasons, but, as a timely treat, an interative special, Kimmy Vs The Reverend, has just landed.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Netflix.

The Office

Greg Daniels’s stateside adaptation of Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant’s hit mockumentary saw it move from Slough to Scranton, Pennsylvania and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. After a patchy first season, it got into its stride, running for nine series in all. Steve Carell is brilliant as blundering boss Michael Scott, with an ensemble cast including Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, BJ Novak, Ed Helms, Mindy Kaling and Ellie Kemper.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Amazon Prime.

The Good Place

Created by Michael Schur, Kristen Bell stars as Eleanor Shellstrop, who on arrival to the afterlife is welcomed by Michael (Ted Danson) to ‘the Good Place’ as a reward for her her good deeds. Realising she’s been sent there in error, she tries to hide her imperfect behaviour and become a better person. Jameela Jamil, William Jackson Harper, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden co-star. The show ran for four seasons and finished earlier this year.

Where can I watch it?

You may also want to watch:

It’s available on Netflix.

Schitt’s Creek

Created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy, the show follows the formerly wealthy Rose family, who are forced to move to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they bought as a joke, when they fall on hard times. As well as the creators the series, which started out on Canadian TV, stars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Netflix.

The Golden Girls

This classic sitcom has recently made a welcome return to our screens. Retirees Blanche Deveraux (Rue McClanahan), Rose Nylund (Betty White), Doroth Zbornak (Beatrice Arthur) and Dorothy’s 80-year -old mother Sophia Petrillo (Estelle Getty) share a house in Miami, where they’re growing old disgracefully. Fun fact: Estelle Getty was actually a year younger than Beatrice Arthur.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Channel 5 on weekdays and available on catch-up.

Frasier

A spin-off from Cheers, psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) moves back to his home town of Seattle following the breakdown of his marriage and becomes a talk show host, working with acerbic producer Ros (Peri Giplin). He ends up living with his father, Martin (John Mahoney), a retired police detective who was injured in the line of duty, and Martin’s dog, Eddie and hires Daphne Moon (Jane Leeves) as his father’s live-in assistant. Over time Frasier’s brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), also a psychiatrist, falls for Daphne. The show ran from 1993 to 2004, but there has been talk of a revival.

Where can I watch it?

There are daily repeats on Channel 4, and it’s also available on All 4.

Modern Family

The mockumentary Modern Family follows the lives of three families living in LA. Jay is married to the much younger Gloria with whom he has a young son, Joe, and Manny, a son from Gloria’s previous marriage. Jay’s adult daughter Claire is married to Phil and they have three children: Haley, Alex and Luke. And Jay’s adult son, Mitchell, lives with his husband, Cameron and their adopted daughter Lily. There are 11 seasons to binge on.

Where can I watch it?

It’s just landed on Netflix

Friends

The one that needs no introduction. Many of us have turnedto our old Friends Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Ross (David Schwimmer), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) to keep our spirits up during lockdown.

Where can I watch it?

It’s on Netflix, and you can also catch episodes on Channel 5.

The Mindy Project

This feelgood rom-com created by and starring Mindy Kaling follows the life and loves of obstetrician/gynecologist Mindy Lahiri, who works in a small medical practice in New York alongside love interest Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), English physician Jeremy Reed (Ed Weeks), misfit ex con Morgan Tookers (Ike Barinholtz), straight-talking nurse Tamra Webb (Xosha Roquemore) and eccentric office receptionist Beverly (Beth Grant).

Where can I watch it?

It’s available on Amazon Prime