Fancy a love bite this Valentine's Day?

PUBLISHED: 11:53 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 10 February 2020

Love Bites contain no refined sugar, dairy or wheat Picture: Tamsyn Morgans

Try these refined sugar, dairy and gluten free treats, made in Norfolk.

When Meg Lowder moved back to Norfolk with her family after 16 years basking in the sunshine of Australia, little did she know less than two years later she'd be running her own growing raw treats business.

The keen baker, who lives in Norwich, has been expanding Love Bites steadily over the past year, and her natural, fruit and nut based sweet snacks have become such a hit she's had to gradually give up her hours at a local café and framers.

"We moved back from Australia 18 months ago," Meg says, "and over there they have what are called bliss balls everywhere. They're as common as a brownie or a biscuit. When I came back to Norwich I was looking for some because that's what I would have with a cup of tea - and there weren't any. I made them for my kids at home but thought 'why don't I try and make some for a couple of local cafes?' and it went from there."

Each bliss ball is made entirely with natural ingredients and is refined sugar, dairy and gluten-free, with five regular flavours in the range, using dates and ground almonds as a base.

"We've got chocolate and raspberry which is the most popular. It's rolled in freeze dried raspberry powder. When you bite in it's like 'wow' raspberry. It's quite truffly too. If you want a chocolate hit they've definitely got that. The others are chocolate and orange, salted caramel (which is peanut based), pistachio and matcha, and lemon and coconut, with lemon zest and lemon oil."

For Valentine's Day Meg has made limited edition heart-shaped bites with raspberry and beetroot powder, dipped in freeze-dried raspberry pieces. These, along with the other flavours, are available at Rainbow Wholefoods, Jarrold, Little Shop of Vegan and White House Farm in Norwich, and Suffolk Food Hall near Ipswich.

Other regular stockists (there are 20) include Café 33, Café Pure, The William and Florence Pub and Old Cobblers Café in Norwich, and Old Hall Farm in Woodton.

"So far it's been really good and I'm amazed at how many people are finding me on Instagram and saying 'where can I get them?'. I think they're delicious and I'm really pleased other people think they're delicious too."

