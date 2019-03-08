How your Norfolk home could earn you extra money

With over 125 miles of Norfolk waterways, wide expanses of coast and plenty of things to see and do, it’s safe to say that our beautiful county is a holiday hot spot. But did you know that holiday home rental site, HomeAway, can help you turn your home into a private holiday let – and earn you extra income?

For those wanting to enjoy a staycation in the UK, Norfolk is becoming one of the hottest destinations. Combining stretches of beautiful coastline with one-of-a-kind habitats on the Norfolk Broads and a wealth of top attractions for the whole family to enjoy, there are plenty of reasons to visit Norfolk. In fact, the latest data from holiday home rental site, HomeAway, has revealed that, last year, two out of the three top UK holiday destinations with the biggest shift in demand were in Norfolk.

Demand for a holiday home was up 203pc in Great Yarmouth, with lots of UK holidaymakers looking for holiday homes and rentals on the Norfolk coast. Searches for holiday rentals in Fakenham in north Norfolk were also up, with a rise of 190pc.

With so many people choosing to visit Norfolk, it's clear that there has never been a better time to earn extra income by leasing out your holiday cottage or holiday home. Last year, people staying in holiday accommodation in Great Yarmouth paid, on average, £27 per person per night, and in Fakenham this rose to £31. The average earn potential per night in north Norfolk is £123, meaning that another person's five-night visit could earn you £615 – with very minimal effort on your part.

Whether you want to make money on your second home or lease out your empty property while on holiday yourself, HomeAway is the ideal way to do so. Part of Expedia Group, the largest travel platform in the world, its secure site allows you to easily list your home as a private holiday let and connect with travellers worldwide. Over two million properties are currently listed in 190 countries across the globe.

HomeAway's easy-to-use website ensures that, as a property owner, you are in control every step of the way. Whether your home is a holiday cottage on the north Norfolk coast or a rental property right in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, you decide who stays and when. With HomeAway's full liability protection and a dedicated, 24-hour support team, you can rest assured your property is in safe hands wherever you are in the world.

The HomeAway website makes it simple to find out your potential as a holiday rental and, with no commitment, you can list your home at any time. This also means that if, after the first time renting, you decide it's not for you, you can simply take your property off the listings.

Because of how much control you have over when and to whom your home is rented, turning your property into the ideal holiday home can suit a wide range of people, whatever your circumstances. Whether you work full-time, are retired or would simply like to generate a second income by making money from home, HomeAway can help you to achieve your property's potential while letting other people visit Norfolk.

For more information about how to turn your property into the ideal holiday home, visit www.homeaway.co.uk.