Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Ad Feature

How your Norfolk home could earn you extra money

PUBLISHED: 15:06 18 April 2019

Our fantastic, child-friendly beaches help to make Norfolk a holiday hotspot. Picture: Getty Images

Our fantastic, child-friendly beaches help to make Norfolk a holiday hotspot. Picture: Getty Images

SOL STOCK LTD

With over 125 miles of Norfolk waterways, wide expanses of coast and plenty of things to see and do, it’s safe to say that our beautiful county is a holiday hot spot. But did you know that holiday home rental site, HomeAway, can help you turn your home into a private holiday let – and earn you extra income?

Norfolk is blessed with over 90 miles of coastline. Picture: Getty ImagesNorfolk is blessed with over 90 miles of coastline. Picture: Getty Images

For those wanting to enjoy a staycation in the UK, Norfolk is becoming one of the hottest destinations. Combining stretches of beautiful coastline with one-of-a-kind habitats on the Norfolk Broads and a wealth of top attractions for the whole family to enjoy, there are plenty of reasons to visit Norfolk. In fact, the latest data from holiday home rental site, HomeAway, has revealed that, last year, two out of the three top UK holiday destinations with the biggest shift in demand were in Norfolk.

Demand for a holiday home was up 203pc in Great Yarmouth, with lots of UK holidaymakers looking for holiday homes and rentals on the Norfolk coast. Searches for holiday rentals in Fakenham in north Norfolk were also up, with a rise of 190pc.

With so many people choosing to visit Norfolk, it's clear that there has never been a better time to earn extra income by leasing out your holiday cottage or holiday home. Last year, people staying in holiday accommodation in Great Yarmouth paid, on average, £27 per person per night, and in Fakenham this rose to £31. The average earn potential per night in north Norfolk is £123, meaning that another person's five-night visit could earn you £615 – with very minimal effort on your part.

Whether you want to make money on your second home or lease out your empty property while on holiday yourself, HomeAway is the ideal way to do so. Part of Expedia Group, the largest travel platform in the world, its secure site allows you to easily list your home as a private holiday let and connect with travellers worldwide. Over two million properties are currently listed in 190 countries across the globe.

There are plenty of things for the whole family to do in Norfolk. Picture: Getty ImagesThere are plenty of things for the whole family to do in Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

HomeAway's easy-to-use website ensures that, as a property owner, you are in control every step of the way. Whether your home is a holiday cottage on the north Norfolk coast or a rental property right in the heart of the Norfolk Broads, you decide who stays and when. With HomeAway's full liability protection and a dedicated, 24-hour support team, you can rest assured your property is in safe hands wherever you are in the world.

The HomeAway website makes it simple to find out your potential as a holiday rental and, with no commitment, you can list your home at any time. This also means that if, after the first time renting, you decide it's not for you, you can simply take your property off the listings.

Because of how much control you have over when and to whom your home is rented, turning your property into the ideal holiday home can suit a wide range of people, whatever your circumstances. Whether you work full-time, are retired or would simply like to generate a second income by making money from home, HomeAway can help you to achieve your property's potential while letting other people visit Norfolk.

For more information about how to turn your property into the ideal holiday home, visit www.homeaway.co.uk.

Most Read

Investigation launched into cause of chemical fire at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Estate agent accused of fraud and theft closes firm

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull a big injury doubt for Norwich City’s Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Trybull picked up a knee problem ahead of Norwich City's Good Friday Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on country road

A man died in a fatal collision at Lessingham, near Stalham in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists