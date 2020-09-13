The top 9 Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor

Great Yarmouth beach Photo: Sonya Duncan Archant

With the Norfolk coast being such a popular destination for both locals and tourists, many travellers want to make sure they stay in the best accommodation whilst on holiday.

Furzedown Hotel tops the list of best beachfront hotels Photo: Nick Butcher Furzedown Hotel tops the list of best beachfront hotels Photo: Nick Butcher

This list comprises of the nine of the best Norfolk beachfront hotels according to Tripadvisor.

Furzedown Hotel, Great Yarmouth

This hotel, owned by the Garrod family for more than 50 years, currently has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor which places it at the top for beachfront hotels in Norfolk.

From the hotel there are 34 attractions less than a mile away so visitors will not be short of things to do. The Garrod’s Bar and Restaurant in the hotel was also previously ranked the best in town on TripAdvisor.

Prom Hotel, Great Yarmouth

You’ll find the Prom Hotel on Great Yarmouth’s golden mile with its 50 bedrooms, some of which have the perfect sea view.

The Prom Hotel, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass The Prom Hotel, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass

This hotel location has been ranked great for walkers with an overall score of 97 out of 100. Also, there are 57 restaurants and 14 attractions close to the hotel for you to explore.

The Keswick, Bacton

The Keswick, which claims to be a “home away from home”, is ideally situated to explore the north Norfolk coast.

The hotel has 10 en-suite rooms including family suites, with views of the sea or over the surrounding countryside.

The Red Lion, Cromer

The hotel is more than 200 years old and has maintained a lot of character from its original features. It has an AA 4 Star Inn to its name as well as recently being awarded the AA award for its breakfast.

The Pier Hotel, Gorleston-on-Sea Photo: Liz Coates The Pier Hotel, Gorleston-on-Sea Photo: Liz Coates

There are views of the award-winning Cromer Pier, and it is a walking distance to 51 restaurants and 19 attractions. It has also been named as a great location for walkers with a rating of 100 out of 100.

The Pier Hotel, Gorleston-on-Sea

Just a few metres from one of Britain’s top-rated sandy beaches is the Pier Hotel. Its rooms are south facing and overlook the golden sands of Gorleston beach. The other rooms overlook the mouth of the River Yare so you won’t be short of views.

It has even had Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle as a guest and he described the beach as “one of the great secrets of England”.

The New Beach Hotel, Great Yarmouth

You’ll find this AA 3 Star hotel in the most central and lively area of Great Yarmouth. It is directly opposite the Britannia Pier and just a short walk from shops, attractions and 62 restaurants.

The Sandcliff Guest House in Cromer. Pic: Sandcliff The Sandcliff Guest House in Cromer. Pic: Sandcliff

If you’d prefer to have a night in at the hotel, it has entertainment and a cocktail lounge for you to relax in.

Le Strange Arms Hotel, Hunstanton

If a relaxing seaside break is what you’re after, Le Strange Arms Hotel can offer just that in the picturesque Old Hunstanton.

You’ll have paths leading you down to the dunes and a sandy beach. Alternatively, the hotel is in a great location for you to explore the local area which includes attractions such as Sandringham, Norfolk Lavender, and the historic market town of King Lynn.

The Cliftonville Hotel, Cromer

The Cliftonville Hotel is the place for those wanting a more historic stay in Cromer as the hotel has stayed true to its Edwardian interior. The Grade II listed hotel has been welcoming visitors to Cromer since 1897.

It is located on Cromer’s west cliff, meaning it has coastal views as well as being within walking distance of 34 restaurants and attractions such as Cromer Pier and the Cromer Putting Green.

Sandcliff Guest House, Cromer

This affordable, family-friendly guest house claims to bring “the best of Cromer to your doorstep” with its sea view rooms and top-rated breakfasts.

Many local restaurants and amenities are a short walk away. The Garden House Gallery and Shop, a popular art gallery is not too far from Sandcliff Guest House.

