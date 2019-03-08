Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Thirty years of boosting the lives of adults with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 16:36 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 11 July 2019

Daniel Williams

Thornage Hall Independent Living celebrated 30 years since it opened its doors in June

Thornage Hall Independent Living celebrated 30 years since it opened its doors in June

Archant

Daniel Williams, director of VCSE management consultancy Your Norfolk, explains how Thornage Hall Independent Living is both enhancing and extending the lives of people with learning disabilities in Norfolk

The learning journey begins at birth. As a parent my hope is that my children will continue to progress and enjoy their learning into a place of work, enabling them to live independent lives, and follow their own path to happiness. But for those born with a learning disability, these most fundamental of expectations are dramatically restricted.

For the last few months I have been working with a Norfolk-based charity which has been breaking the mould in providing diverse living, working and learning opportunities for adults with a learning disability. In June this year Thornage Hall Independent Living celebrated 30 years since it opened its doors. In that time the charity has done much to improve expectations for those with a learning disability and for their families; now the charity is turning its attention to a new challenge.

Based in the heart of north Norfolk, just five minutes' drive from Holt, the charity provides supported living for 27 adults, each of whom hold individual tenancies. Support is on hand to ensure that they can live independently and that they can pursue working and learning activities of their choosing, and there is quite a choice. A further 30 adults, known as day service users, also travel to the site each week to take part in the working and learning activities.

You may also want to watch:

The charity was formed following the donation of the  Hall itself and a 70-acre parcel of land by the 22nd Baron of Hastings, whose second son, Justin, was born with Downs syndrome. Justin attended a Steiner school in Hampshire and it is this philosophy which provides the cornerstone for the charity.

Rudolph Steiner was the founder of biodynamic farming and of anthroposophy, a philosophy which holds that "a perfectly-formed spirit and destiny belongs to each human being". Everybody who works at Thornage Hall upholds this philosophy, ensuring every adult who lives there, or who attends the day services, are supported to pursue their own destiny. On July 18, the charity is holding a support worker recruitment open day. This is part of an ongoing commitment to ensure sufficient skilled and experienced staff are available to meet the future aspirations of its tenants and day service users.

The site is home to a biodynamic farm. Red Poll cattle are bred for their renowned beef, alpacas provide wool for the weavery workshop and the free range hens provide eggs which are used in the bakery. The garden provides a huge range of seasonal produce which are not only eaten by the tenants but are also sold through a number of outlets. Norfolk chefs Galton Blackiston and Richard Bainbridge both use the produce in their restaurants, promoting both the quality and the provenance. A farm manager and a garden manager head up small teams of trained staff who are employed to support tenants and day service users to own the process of sowing, tending and harvesting crops whilst also tending to the livestock and the estate in general. These real life working environments across the farm and garden are complimented by specialist workshops including woodwork, weavery, willow, bakery, and IT.

Many of the tenants have lived at Thornage Hall for a large part of the 30 years since opening and the life expectancy of people with learning disabilities has continued to increase over that time. Predictions suggest that by 2030 the number of adults over the age of 70 using services for people with learning disabilities will more than double. The charity is governed by an independent board of local Trustees who are working with the executive staff team to address this challenge.

The 30th anniversary will be marked by the opening of a new activities centre and fully accessible communal space, alongside the launch of an ambitious £1m fundraising appeal to build Orchard Lodge. The new building will house four flats, all built to full accessibility standards for those living with a learning disability. Orchard Lodge will mark the next chapter in the history of Thornage Hall Independent Living, providing equality of opportunity into old age for those who are born with a learning disability

Follow Your Norfolk on Twitter @your_norfolk

Most Read

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Chance of power cuts as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning for Norfolk

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owner of Pedro’s slams council for forcing him to stop work on new diner

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Norwich cafe and bar to close - but owners allay fears over much-loved sister venue

James Wingfield and Ella Williams have made the decision to close North in Norwich. Photo: Bill Smith

Mum needed skin graft after suffering horrific burns from oven cleaner

North Walsham mum Liana Stott in hospital after the skin graft operation she needed after a burn to her arm she suffered when using Ovenpride. Picture: Supplied by Liana Stott

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists