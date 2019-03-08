Search

Advanced search

Opinion

I’m a generally rational person – so how come I’m saluting magpies?

PUBLISHED: 08:17 25 March 2019

THERE'S ONLY ONE! (Salutes)

THERE'S ONLY ONE! (Salutes) "Hello Mr Magpie, where's your wife?" CREDIT: Steve Round (rspb-images.com)

Steve Round (rspb-images.com)

From touching wood to saluting magpies, avoiding walking under ladders to carrying a ‘lucky’ stone, in the words of Stevie Wonder, I am very superstitious

It’s Magpie Saluting Season and I’ve almost dislocated my shoulder with the amount of respect I’ve been paying to the black and white tyrants that seem to circle my car, singularly just to taunt me.

I like to think that I’m a fairly rational person and yet the evidence strongly points to the fact that I am anything but – in fact, I am plagued by irrational superstitions and, until I compiled the list you are about to see, I had no idea to the degree they rule my life: it’s practically an affliction.

There will be no new shoes on my table, no peacock feathers brought into my house, ladders aren’t walked under, unbridled fear follows the breaking of a mirror, umbrellas aren’t put up indoors and if salt is dropped, more salt is thrown over my shoulder to blind the devil who, it appears, hangs about simply waiting for me to drop salt.

Money has to be put in new purses if I’m giving them as presents, a black cat crossing my path means good luck (I owned a black cat once and he crossed my path continually, but I reasoned it had to be someone ELSE’S black cat for it to count, which was why I wasn’t drowning in good luck), I won’t cross someone on the stairs at home, I won’t step on single drains or three drains in a row (two is OK, obviously), I have to bless and be blessed after sneezing, I touch wood if I hope something will or won’t happen and if I find a penny, I pick it up.

Then there are horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, finger crossing, birds defecating on one’s head (genuinely, this one MUST have been made up by the parent of a vain teenager who needed to appease them quickly, surely), I’m not keen on thirteen and I have a plethora of things I have decided are ‘lucky’. One of them is a totally unspectacular stone, another is a piece of glass – genuinely, it’s a miracle I’m allowed to use scissors and have my own bank account.

That said, according to new research, superstitious beliefs have been shown to promote positive mental attitudes because they provide people like me with a sense of control and help to reduce anxiety because those of us who believe in good luck charms feel we are actively involved in creating our own destiny.

Of course, we’re not, but one should never let fact get in the way of a good story – and no one, least of all me, has a clue what would happen if I suddenly stopped saluting magpies: who knows, perhaps the country would descend into some kind of miserable chaos and desperate uncertainty.

Oh, hang on…look, genuinely, I am still saluting magpies so THIS IS NOT MY FAULT, OK?

I feel somewhat cheated that I never lived during a time when you could make up a rhyme (along the lines of “one for sorrow, two for joy…”) and everyone would start saluting black and white birds while asking them the whereabouts of their wife in case not doing so would lead to some kind of immediate devastation: I would have made up SO many rhymes.

As an aside, in a straw poll – by which I mean that I asked a couple of people when I remembered to – it appears there’s no prescriptive way in which to salute a magpie: some people just salute and say “good morning!”, others cross themselves, others won’t even say the word ‘magpie’ in the same way that actors avoid talking about the Scottish play and some people go looking for a crow to “cancel out” the magpie. It’s 2019.

I wish that I could claim that the above is an April Fool’s Day joke, but in addition to April 1 being a week away,I am also allergic to pranks.I’ve always thought they’rethe lowest form of humour which is why in the past I’ve been asked to write them for this newspaper, I expect: they know my level.

Most Read

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Firefighters called to crash on A11

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A11

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Most Read

Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A motorist has been arrested for drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public. Photo: PA Wire.

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Firefighters called to crash on A11

Firefighters were called to a crash on the A11

Landlord ordered to remove unauthorised extension says ordeal cost him more than £50k

A planning inspector ruled in November that Kaushik Trivedi’s first floor extension built above the garage of his property in Ruskin Road must be taken down. Photo: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kenny McLean can handle the boo boys

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean scored a landmark goal for Scotland Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Norfolk village shop named Britain’s best off licence

Mike and Karen Humphreys of Kenninghall Stores with their awards for best off-licence of the year. Picture: Simon Parkin

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Learner driver has car seized before even passing test

A learner driver stopped in Brandon has had his car seized. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists