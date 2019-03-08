Search

Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More
Opinion

Such a simple crime fix: we stop prisoners from reoffending

PUBLISHED: 18:10 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:10 20 June 2019

Iain Dale

Short-term prison sentences are on the decline, which is good news as they don't really work, argues Iain Dale

Short-term prison sentences are on the decline, which is good news as they don't really work, argues Iain Dale

Heiko Küverling

Less people are serving shorter prison terms, which, Iain Dale explains, is a very good sign

Have you ever had a lightbulb moment? That moment when suddenly the fog lifts and things become clear. That happened to me this week after I read an interview with the retiring chief constable of Durham Constabulary, Mike Barton.

He said that instead of thinking how many criminals we can lock up, and how long for, we should be concentrating instead on how we can best stop criminals reoffending. It's such a simple proposition, but we've so far been blind to it. Instead, we continue to support a criminal justice system which seeks to lock people up for the longest time possible, and then we let them back into society and expect them to become good citizens, having invariably treated them like animals.

Although improving, reconviction rates at Norwich Prison are still running at over 60pc. Think about that. Six in ten of the prisoners who are released go on to reoffend. And it's just in Norwich. Some prisons have far worse figures. Some are as high as 75pc.

In the 12 months following release from prison, 134,000 offences are committed by people who reoffend, with each offender committing an average of 4.05 offences - a 25pc increase over the last 10 years.

You may also want to watch:

Those of us who have been burgled know what it's like to be a victim of crime. You feel personally violated and initially would happily string up the perpetrator from the nearest gibbet. But we have to think with our heads, rather than our hearts. Surely we could all agree that if we had a choice between punitive punishment and preventing reoffending, we would choose the latter, as we wouldn't want anyone else to experience the trauma we ourselves had gone through. Would we? Justice needs to be about more than revenge.

Mike Barton makes the point that crime is nowadays often an inherited family business. He says: "When I started locking up the sons and grandsons of the first burglars I had put away, I started to think this is a fool's errand. All we are doing is regurgitating the same families to inflict further pain on future generations of victims. Well, that isn't want [Sir Robert] Peel wanted us to do."

Barton says the police's job is not just to catch criminals but to stop them committing the crime in the first place. Well, yes, up to a point, but this is not just the job of the police. It's the job of wider society. Early intervention is absolutely vital, which is why SureStart centres and the government's Troubled Families Initiative have been so vital. Most children are not born evil, but they may be born into criminal families. Some will be strong enough to react against the lifestyle, but more often than not, they fall into a life of crime through no fault of their own.  It really can be an accident of birth.

Durham Police has pioneered an innovative new scheme called Checkpoint, which offers some criminals the opportunity to avoid prosecution if they agree to work with professionals to stay on the straight and narrow. OK, it all sounds a bit lily-livered and liberal, but we should always judge these things by the results they achieve. All the evidence is that people who've gone through the scheme are 20pc less likely to reoffend.

Short prison sentences do not work. It costs more to keep someone in prison for a year than it does to pay Eton school fees for 12 months. It splits up families with all the consequences of that, both in the short term and long term. There must be other ways of punishing people, rather than sending them to prison for six months or a year.

Let's finish with some good news. The prison population has decreased by 3pc in the last year. The number of prisoners serving shorter sentences is on the decline. The number of people serving longer sentences is on the increase. And yes, that is good news. Serious offences should indeed attract longer sentences.

Email Iain at iain@iaindale.com or follow him on Twitter @iaindale

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘Why I left my Golden Triangle flat to live in a van’

Chris Allen lives and travels across East Anglia in his van Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Homes and businesses could be flooded’ as Norfolk faces further thunderstorms and torrential rain

Norfolk could see thunder and lightning. Photo: Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

‘Drive carefully’ warning after vehicle ends up in a field

Lowestoft Police issued a warning to motorists after attending an RTC in Somerleyton, with the sporadic rain making rural roads

Children living in aftermath of Chernobyl disaster visit East Anglia

The scrapbook diary that Nastya and Anna are keeping during their stay in Britain. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists